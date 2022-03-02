<span class="legendSpanClass">Continues the Foundation's commitment to enabling the internal audit profession of the future</span>

The Internal Audit Foundation Awards $60,000 in Grants to Nine Universities Around the World

LAKE MARY, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internal Audit Foundation, part of The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), announced today that it has awarded $60,000 in grants to nine universities to support curriculum development, student recruitment, mentorship initiatives, teaching assistants, and scholarships. The grants are part of the Foundation's commitment to enabling the internal audit profession of the future.

"Without the collective generosity of our donors and partners worldwide, the Foundation's work in support of the profession would not be possible," said Carrie Summerlin, executive director of The Internal Audit Foundation and vice president of strategy and innovation at The IIA.

The Foundation provides funding for academic programs, grants, and outreach activities that encourage students to pursue a career in internal auditing - and support educators who are actively teaching internal audit-related curriculum.

This year's academic grant recipients include:

Texas A&M University

Chulalongkorn University – Thailand

University of Pretoria – South Africa

Bentley University

Louisiana State University

Seattle University

Georgia State University

University of Texas at El Paso

Kennesaw State University

"As a Center of Excellence at Kennesaw State University, we have been fortunate with prior IAF grants to promote and grow our program. We look forward to partnering with the Foundation to continue to grow the profession through educational and professional activities," said Brad A. Schafer, PhD, CIA, Kennesaw State University.

"The grant provided to Chulalongkorn University supports pursuing the Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) credential by funding a multi-session study group for students currently engaged in internal audit education at the university," said Pornanong Budsaratragoon, CIA, Associate Professor, Chulalongkorn University.

About the Internal Audit Foundation

The Internal Audit Foundation, supported by the generosity of its donors, advances the practice of the profession by executing global research to explore issues impacting the profession and funding academic initiatives that support the pursuit and promotion of internal audit education within institutions of higher education.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 210,000 members and has awarded 180,000 Certified Internal Auditor (CIA) designations worldwide. The IIA is recognized as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certification, education, research, and technical guidance throughout the world.

