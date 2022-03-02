ATLANTA, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KORE, KORE WS) ("KORE" or the "Company"), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during March 2022:

KORE Sets March 2022 Financial Conference Schedule.

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference 2022

Date and Time: Held in-person March 7-10, 2022 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Description: One-on-one meetings with investors with KORE SVP and CMO, Landon Garner will take place on March 8-9, 2022

Date and Time: Held in-person March 13-15, 2022 at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA.

Description: One-on-one investor meetings with KORE SVP and CMO, Landon Garner; VP of Investor Relations, Vik Vijayvergiya; Alex Thompson, Investor Relations Advisor to take place on March 14-15, 2022.

Date and Time: Held in-person March 14-16, 2022 at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach, FL.

Description: Romil Bahl, KORE President and CEO, to present on Tuesday, March 15 at 1:20 p.m. ET. One-on-one investor meetings to be held the same day.

The fireside chats will be webcast and available by visiting the Deutsche Bank Conference Website. The replay of the webcast will be archived at ir.korewireless.com.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

