OncoResponse Announces Oral Presentation at Festival of Biologics World Immunotherapy Congress and World Antibody Congress 2022

SEATTLE, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoResponse, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing immunotherapies derived from the immune systems of elite cancer responders, today announced that the company will present at the upcoming Festival of Biologics World Immunotherapy Congress and World Antibody Congress taking place March 9 - 11, 2022 in San Diego, California.

Kamal Puri, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at OncoResponse, will give an oral presentation titled "Reprogramming human macrophages to relieve immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment" on March 9 at 4:30 p.m. PST.

In addition, Dr. Puri will chair a joint Congress session track "Antibodies for Immunotherapy."

The Festival of Biologics includes participation from senior biologics professionals to showcase research and collaborate to improve patient health.

About OncoResponse

OncoResponse is a clinical-stage, immuno-oncology biotech company developing cancer immunotherapies using clues from the immune systems of elite cancer responders. In a broad strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center, OncoResponse deploys a proprietary B-cell discovery platform to identify and develop novel therapeutics targeting the tumor microenvironment. The company's lead candidate, OR2805, has entered clinical studies. OR2805 is a fully human antibody discovered using B cells derived from an elite responder to checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) therapy. Additional pipeline candidates that modulate suppressive macrophage activity are under development. OncoResponse is a privately held company backed by investment from MD Anderson Cancer Center, Rivervest Venture Partners, Qatar Investment Authority, Redmile Group, Magnetar Group, Yonjin Venture, InterVest, Bering Capital, ARCH Venture Partners, Helsinn Investment Fund, Canaan Partners, GreatPoint Ventures, Takeda Ventures, Buchang Pharma, Alexandria Real Estate Equities and William Marsh Rice University. For more information please visit www.oncoresponse.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

