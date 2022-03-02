OneTouch Verio Flex® Tops the Forbes Health Best Standard Glucose Meters of 2022 List, Just Announced, Highlighting the Meter's ColorSure® Technology The OneTouch Verio Flex® topped the Forbes Health Best Standard Glucose Meters based on price, affordable test strips, color range indicator, small sample of blood and compact design.

MALVERN, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring, announced that its OneTouch Verio Flex®, the blood glucose meter that takes the guesswork out of your numbers so you can get on with life, was just rated Best Standard Glucose Meters Of 2022 by Forbes Health. The annual ranking was compiled by the independent Forbes Health editorial team who analyzed data on the top clinically-validated blood glucose meters on the market.

LifeScan’s OneTouch Verio Flex® tops the Forbes Health Best Standard Glucose Meters of 2022 highlighting the meter’s ColorSure® technology (PRNewswire)

The OneTouch Verio Flex meter earned the top position for its low price, as well as its affordable test strips. The meter's color range indicator sets it apart from competitors and requires a small sample of blood and offers a compact design.

The OneTouch Verio Flex meter with ColorSure® technology instantly shows people with diabetes when their blood glucose numbers are in or out of range so it's easier to know when to act, and together with the OneTouch Reveal® mobile app – one of the most downloaded diabetes apps globally1– helps them track and trend their blood sugar levels from their wireless device and easily share results with their healthcare team and loved ones.

"Being rated the 2022 Best Standard Glucose Meter by Forbes Health highlights our focus on consumer experience, through ensuring our OneTouch Verio Flex meter is easy to use and affordable," said Brian Heald, Head of Product, LifeScan. "When the meter is connected with the OneTouch Reveal mobile app, there are even more insights to help people manage their diabetes. The app automatically detects and notifies patients of high and low patterns to help avoid them in the future."

Forbes Health editorial content is based on thorough research and guidance from the Forbes Health Advisory Board. The Forbes Health editorial team rated 29 standard glucose meters outlined in the American Diabetes Association Consumer Guide, considering factors like cost, required blood sample size, special features, and smartphone compatibility to determine the best glucose meters of 2022.

View the full list here: https://www.forbes.com/health/body/best-glucose-meters/#best-glucose-meters-award-2022-lifescan

About the OneTouch® brand made by LifeScan

LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com

Treatment decisions should be based on the numerical result and healthcare professional recommendation.

1 Data on file.

(PRNewsfoto/Lifescan, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lifescan, Inc.