Potomac Edison Reminds Customers of Available Assistance Programs as Winter Utility Disconnection Rules Set to Expire on March 31 FirstEnergy employees featured in video encouraging customers to seek assistance

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potomac Edison, a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary, is urging residential customers experiencing financial hardship to contact the company as soon as possible to establish an affordable payment arrangement or obtain assistance before the winter utility disconnection rules are lifted and shut-offs for nonpayment resume beginning March 31.

In a heartfelt message to customers, FirstEnergy employees are speaking out about personal experiences that fuel their passion to help customers who may find themselves seeking financial assistance for the first time. The video, "We're Customers Just Like You" features four FirstEnergy Customer Service and Human Services employees who want customers to know they are dedicated to helping them get through challenging times.

"Many of our customers are unaware of the various utility bill assistance programs available to them, which often prevents them from taking advantage of income-based financial assistance for which they are eligible," said Michelle Henry, senior vice president of Customer Experience at FirstEnergy. "Our dedicated Customer Service team is eager to walk customers through this process, and our hope is that customers will hear our employees' stories and feel more comfortable reaching out to us for assistance."

Assistance to qualifying Potomac Edison customers is available through the following programs:

The Community Energy Fund: A needs-based program aiding qualifying residential customers who need emergency help paying their electric bill, while funds are available. The company matches donations from customers 50 cents on each dollar, up to the program limits. The distribution of funds is administered by local administering agencies in Potomac Edison's service territory, including:

The Maryland Energy Assistance Program (MEAP): A federally funded program administered by the Department of Human Services and the Office of Home Energy Programs. MEAP provides financial assistance with home heating bills. Payments are made to the utility on the customer's behalf.

The Electric Universal Service Program (EUSP): A state-funded program administered by the Department of Human Services and the Office of Home Energy Programs that helps income-eligible electric customers pay their monthly electric bills and/or past-due bills.

The Utility Service Protection Program (USPP): A federally sponsored program administered by the Department of Human Services and the Office of Home Energy Programs. This program is designed to protect income-eligible families from utility turn-offs during the heating season.

To apply for MEAP, EUSP or USPP, visit mydhrbenefits.dhr.state.md.us, call the Maryland Department of Human Services at 1-800-332-6347, or visit a local administering agency. A copy of your recent Potomac Edison electric bill will be needed when applying.

Potomac Edison residential customers also can manage their electric bills through the Average Payment Plan (APP). With APP, customers can make consistent monthly payments to avoid seasonal highs and lows in their electric bills.

In addition to payment options, Potomac Edison offers a Medical Certification program. Disconnection of electric service resulting from overdue bills can be delayed up to 30 days if it is determined that the loss of electric service would be especially dangerous to the health of a permanent member of a customer's household. An appropriate health care professional must complete and sign a Medical Certification Form for the eligible customer.

Potomac Edison also offers a program called Third Party Notification where a relative, friend, clergy or social service agency can be notified along with the customer if electric service is about to be disconnected. The third party is not obligated to pay the overdue bills but can help make payment arrangements for the customer who might have difficulty paying their bill.

For more information about any of these programs, including how to qualify, visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist and click on "Search Assistance Programs." Potomac Edison's Customer Service team is also available to answer questions at 800-686-0011, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Potomac Edison serves about 257,000 customers in seven Maryland counties. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com, on Twitter @PotomacEdison, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PotomacEdison.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

