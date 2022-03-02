VNN JOINS rSCHOOLTODAY

TAMPA, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNN , makers of the fastest-growing communication platform for high school athletics, has announced that it is joining rSchoolToday , the largest cloud-hosted management software maker for high school activities in the US. Together, the companies will combine operations to create an organization that provides software to athletic and activities departments in 40% of US high schools.

From scheduling activities, facilities, registration and referees, to providing front-end websites, mobile apps, and social media management, rSchoolToday and VNN have powered the digital revolution in high school athletic departments. Together, in a market filled with resource and time-starved administrators, the companies plan to go to market with a comprehensive software suite that provides effortless activities management, helping the nation's high schools create stronger programs, increase participation, inspire civic pride, generate revenue, and ultimately, do it all with less.

Moving forward, VNN's software products, including its flagship VNN SportsHub website and Pressbox score reporter, will be marketed under the rSchoolToday brand name, while its advertising business will be rebranded as the VNN Advertising Network.

"For years, our customers have been telling us, if we are to be successful in solving their problems, everything needs to work together in one place, with one set of credentials, and zero redundancy," said Rick Ehrman, CEO of VNN, who will take over as CEO of the combined company. "We're proud of the work our team has done to deliver on that mandate, including the $2.3M reinvested to schools through our advertising revenue-sharing program. Now, along with rSchoolToday's industry-leading back office suite, we'll be connecting the pieces together to provide an all-in-one solution that makes coordinating sports and activities effortless."

"We're having so much fun as one big family with the VNN team. The ability to combine the best of both worlds provides such value for our schools, and that's what we're all about," according to Ray Dretske, President of rSchoolToday.

About VNN:

VNN is America's largest and fastest growing high school sports communication platform. As the exclusive partner of 15% of all US high school athletic communities, VNN connects the high school sports experience onto a single platform for 35-million passionate parents, athletes, and fans.

About rSchoolToday:

rSchoolToday is a 23-year-old company providing an integrated suite of 25 cloud-hosted Software and Mobile App solutions to the K–12 and college education market. rSchool's Sports Management Platform includes the most widely adopted athletic scheduler in the US. The company currently serves over 8,700 schools and 15 state athletic associations.

View original content:

SOURCE VNN