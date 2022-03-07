Product Defect Watchdogs Launch Website on Exactech Knee, Ankle Implant Recalls

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A nationally respected product defect watchdog team has launched a new website to shine a light on injuries and medical complications caused by knee and ankle implants manufactured by Exactech Inc.

The website was created after an urgent new recall of more than 150,000 knee and ankle implants manufactured by Exactech since 2004. The recall includes Exactech's Optetrak and Truliant implants for knees and its Vantage ankle devices. Documented defects in these devices are blamed for unacceptably high rates of injuries and complications.

"It's critically important to get this information out so that individuals with these devices surgically implanted can make informed decisions," said trial lawyer Kyle Farrar of the noted product defect law firm Kaster, Lynch, Farrar & Ball.

Medical studies dating back more than 10 years have documented high failure rates of Exactech devices. In a 2012 study of 110 patients with Optetrak knee devices, more than one in 10 patients reported needing corrective surgery within five years; 20 percent of patients required painkillers because of complications; and 22 percent showed signs that bone-to-device connection points were loosening.

Symptoms of potential problems with Exactech implants include:

Swelling

Pain while walking

Inability to bear weight

Instability and limited mobility

Sensitivity of the knee joint

Grinding, clicking or other noise.

Loosening of the bond between bone and implant

Despite the history of documented concerns, Exactech continued to roll out new products using the FDA's 510(k) approval process, which allows manufacturers to avoid extensive safety testing by claiming that its new products are "substantially equivalent" to existing devices.

"Exactech has delayed informing the public about this serious safety issue, and that is unacceptable," said product defect lawyer Wes Ball. "We're committed to ensuring that Exactech is transparent about these problems and that patients know their options."

Based in Ocala, Florida, near Exactech's Jacksonville corporate headquarters, Kaster, Lynch, Farrar & Ball is dedicated to fighting for individuals who suffer when corporations place profits over safety. The firm's attorneys combine technical expertise with fresh legal perspective to effectively fight for individuals injured by defective medical products. Their work has led to numerous substantial verdicts and settlements for individuals harmed by dangerous and defective products across the country. For more information, visit https://exactechlawsuits.com/.

