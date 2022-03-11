Destination Desert: Jeep® Brand Adds Gobi Exterior Paint Color to Gladiator and Wrangler

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

2022 Jeep® Gladiator and 2022 Jeep Wrangler in limited-run Gobi exterior paint color (PRNewswire)

Gobi returns to Jeep® Gladiator exterior color palette and joins Jeep Wrangler palette for the first time

Now open for orders, the newest special-run color straight from the factory is available on all Gladiator and Wrangler models for a limited time

Gobi is the fifth special-run color available on current generations of Gladiator and Wrangler, following such standout shades as Tuscadero, Gecko and Nacho

Appealing to all sand lovers, the Jeep® brand is adding the Gobi paint color as an available exterior color option on the 2022 Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler models.



Deriving its name from the desert in Asia, Gobi joins the unique lineup of special-run colors that bring customization and charisma to the Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler lineups.



Gobi first debuted on the Jeep Gladiator for the 2020 model year and now makes an anticipated return to the Gladiator exterior palette. The 2022 model year marks the first time Gobi is available on the Jeep Wrangler.

"Customization is at the core of both Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Gobi is the fifth special-edition color the Jeep brand has offered on the current generations of Gladiator and Wrangler, in addition to Tuscadero, Gecko, Nacho and Chief, all of which strengthen the enthusiastic identity of our loyal and avid Jeep community."



Priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $495, the Gobi exterior paint option can be ordered now through June 2022 and is available on all Gladiator and Wrangler models, including Sport, Sahara, Mojave, Rubicon, 4xe and 392.



Jeep Wave customer care program

The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including all trims of the 2022 Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler. The premium owner loyalty program is filled with exciting benefits and exclusive perks, including:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Vehicle protection including 24/7 roadside assistance and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis