High 5 Plumbing expands community outreach initiative with the promotion of Tim Brill New outreach coordinator to spearhead High 5 Cares and Preferred Partnerships

DENVER, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emphasizing the importance community plays in the home service industry, High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, is expanding its outreach efforts with the promotion of Tim Brill to outreach coordinator.

Tim Brill, pictured, was promoted to outreach coordinator at High 5 Plumbing. (PRNewswire)

"At High 5 Plumbing, we recognize that the community is an essential part of who we are as a company," said Levi Torres, owner of High 5 Plumbing. "Without the support of our community, we would not be as successful as we are. With that said, we place a heavy emphasis on community relations and giving back to those who support us.

"Tim will have a major role in that department moving forward. Given his experience inside the company, we know he is the perfect fit for the position of outreach coordinator."

Spearheading both the established High 5 Cares program and preferred partnerships, Brill and the team choose a local Denver Metro nonprofit to spotlight each month, and High 5 uses their platform to bring awareness to the selected organization.

Deliverables from High 5 Plumbing include creating social media content, an interview style video to go along with a blog piece, volunteer opportunities if appropriate, and the end of month donation check.

"When the position opened up, I knew I had to throw my hat in the ring," Brill said. "Working with nonprofits and the community has always been a passion of mine. When I first started, one of the items on my vision board was to volunteer more. Now I confidently check that off."

Vetting and partnering with local small businesses is another branch of the company that Brill will be responsible for. Currently, High 5 Plumbing works with over 15 local home service companies to refer to High 5 Club Members and clients.

High 5 Plumbing partners with companies in several industries including heating and electrical, locksmith, carpet cleaning, garage door, and arborists. In addition to providing referrals, these companies provide an inclusive discount that High 5 Club members have access to.

For more information on High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

