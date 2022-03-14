Illumina Welcomes Carissa Rollins as Chief Information Officer

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced today that Carissa Rollins will join the company as Chief Information Officer on March 14, 2022. Rollins brings over 30 years of business technology transformation and digital and consumerization strategy experience. Rollins will report to Chief Executive Officer, Francis deSouza.

Most recently, Rollins was the Chief Information Officer at UnitedHealthcare. She was responsible for the strategy, roadmap, and technology investments supporting the commercial, Medicare and retirement, and government programs technology business portfolios. Before UnitedHealthcare, Rollins held executive and senior leadership positions at Gander Mountain, Kohl's Corporation, Manpower Global, and Miller-Coors.

"We are delighted to have Carissa join the leadership team at Illumina," said Francis deSouza, Illumina's Chief Executive Officer. "Carissa has an excellent track record of leveraging IT innovation at scale to deliver great customer and employee experiences. We're looking forward to working together to accelerate toward a future of personalized medicine for patients around the world."

"I look forward to joining the Illumina team and building upon the high-performance teams, ensuring that key stakeholders have a continuously improved experience with IT services and support," shares Rollins. "For me, by focusing on our talent, the technology innovation will continue to create space to unlock the power of the genome."

Rollins has served on the Board of Directors for the YWCA, Minneapolis, and is currently the Board Chair. She also serves on the Grand Canyon Conservancy board and the T-Mobile advisory board. Rollins holds a B.S. in Management Information Systems and an MBA from Marquette University.

