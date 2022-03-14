StarAlignersPro™, a Leader in Orthodontic Clear Aligners, Welcomes Rebecca Husain as the East Coast Sales Representative

SHELBURNE, Vt., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StarAligners™ is pleased to welcome Rebecca Husain to the StarAlignersPro™ Sales Consultant Team. Based out of Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, Rebecca joins the company with over 10 years of successful sales experience at Johnson & Johnson Oral Health in addition to six years previously as an orthodontic assistant.

StarAligners™ Oral Wellness Care and creator of StarAlignersPro™, continues to add to its professional sales team.

In her new role, Rebecca will be responsible for helping manage and grow the StarAlignersPro™ Oral Wellness business unit, which partners directly with orthodontic offices across the country providing the most effective solution for mild to moderate clear aligner treatment.

"Rebecca brings successful dental and orthodontic knowledge and experience to this important sales leadership role," states John Nabors, StarAligners Vice President of Operations and Sales."She has a deep background in valuable customer and interpersonal relationships, and technical understanding of the orthodontic space. We welcome Rebecca to her new role and are excited to work with her as we continue to build our aligner and oral wellness solutions for orthodontic practices."

"I joined StarAlignersPro because I believe in the company's core values," states Husain. "Our principals ensure every patient receives an exceptional experience with superior results. Being a part of a company that offers high-quality, state-of-the-art aligner therapy for the mild to moderate patient profile is very exciting. As a new member of the StarAlignersPro Team, I am dedicated to transforming lives one smile at a time!"

StarAligners™ is an Oral Wellness Care company and creator of StarAlignersPro™, an innovative solution to treat mild to moderate aligner cases, offered directly to orthodontic offices throughout the United States. The orthodontic-led aligner care company was founded by four orthodontic professionals to provide a premium and affordable experience for patient and orthodontists, supported by innovative 3D Custom Design technology and high-quality state-of-the-art clear aligner therapy. For more information, please visit www.StarAlignersPro.com, or visit us at the American Association of Orthodontists Annual Session in Miami, FL on 21-24 May 2022.

