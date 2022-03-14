Texas MSP The Fulcrum Group, Inc. Creates Registered IT Apprenticeship Program

Company partners with the American Institute for Research and CompTIA to expand its staff and mentor new generations of technology professionals

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fulcrum Group, Inc., a Texas-based provider of IT managed services for customers in a variety of industries, has partnered with the American Institutes for Research (AIR) and CompTIA to establish a Registered Apprenticeship Program to train aspiring technology professionals, the organizations announced today.

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. (PRNewswire)

The Fulcrum Group is the latest company to join CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech, a national initiative to help employers fill current and long-term IT staffing needs through an "earn and learn" apprenticeship program, and to do so in a way that opens employment opportunities for more people from a diversity of backgrounds.

"We have been committed to our community for years via donations and time, and an apprenticeship program is the next level of looking to the future," said Steve Meek, Fulcrum Group president and CEO. "The next generation of technologists may not come from a college, or have the financial resources, or be in a position to easily gain the technical foundation to be successful. Enabling young minds fosters lifelong learners and shares some of our success with people in our community."

By participating in CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech employers such as The Fulcrum Group gain access to a deeper, more inclusive talent pool that better reflects the diversity of today's workforce. Registered apprenticeships for technology jobs also offer businesses the opportunity to upskill and reskill current workers, while recruiting and preparing new candidates for promising careers in IT.

"The industry continues to demand more technical skills and ongoing learning," Meek noted.

"Apprenticeships are a proven method for building the technical and durable skills that employers are looking for and to do so in a way that brings a broader diversity of people into the workforce," said Amy Kardel, senior vice president for workforce relationships at CompTIA. "It's a winning strategy for any organization that's looking to grow and diversify its tech team."

In February employers across the U.S. listed job openings for nearly 388,000 core technology positions in a range of skills, including IT support, software and web development and cybersecurity. The number of job postings for tech workers in Texas surpassed 38,000, while in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington market job postings totaled more than 18,600.1

Apprentices at The Fulcrum Group will receive on-the-job and structured training, paired with mentorship and real work experience. Instruction and training are based on National Guideline Standards created by CompTIA and approved by the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL). These standards detail the competencies in technical and employability skills that are needed in occupations such as tech project coordinators, tech support specialists, network support specialists and cybersecurity support technicians.

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is funded by the USDOL, which selected Maher & Maher, an affiliate of AIR, and CompTIA to serve as a national industry intermediary for expansion of apprenticeships in tech occupations. To learn how a Registered Apprenticeship Program can help an organization fill its IT staffing needs visit https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

About The Fulcrum Group

The Fulcrum Group, Inc. is a Texas-based provider of IT managed services in local government, healthcare, professional services, non-profits and other industries. For 20 years, our processes have enabled businesses and groups to keep their technology running smoothly, while protecting critical data and providing a roadmap for the future. With our proven STAR power process, we take organizations from current state to next level, with a technology strategy that works. www.fulcrum.pro

About CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech

CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech is a national initiative to increase the number of skilled technology workers and expand tech career opportunities for diverse populations, including women, individuals with disabilities and people of color. It is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor, led by Maher & Maher an affiliate of AIR and a recognized leader in building innovative and successful apprenticeship initiatives and CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the IT industry and workforce. https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

