2022 LEXUS LC 500 INSPIRATION SERIES: RELAX AND UNWIND

PLANO, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than five years, Inspiration Series has taken iconic Lexus vehicles and elevated them to a new level of exclusivity. The anything-but-standard Lexus LC 500 turns heads on its own, but each Inspiration Series levels up that experience via unique designs, thoughtful grand touring experiences and fierce performance enhancements. The 2022 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series continues that legacy while focusing on a meditative in-cabin experience that a select few can enjoy.

Just 150 units will arrive in dealerships beginning in late spring 2022.

The Inspiration Series Difference

The 2022 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series stands apart from the standard LC 500 with subtle but alluring touches. This limited-edition vehicle is offered in an exclusive aesthetic combination: Iridium exterior and black ornamentation paired with an enticing Black and Dark Rose interior that promotes endless driving enjoyment.

Building on the LC 500 Touring Package, the 2022 LC 500 Inspiration Series adds unique, 3D-machined 21-inch wheels paired with bold black finishes on the grille, headlamp, taillamp and rocker garnish and a sleek, coupe-exclusive rear air wing spoiler. The can't-miss convertible adds a Dark Rose fabric top — a stunning contrast to the Iridium exterior.

Exclusivity continues in-cabin with stainless-steel Inspiration Series scuff plate door accents and a serialized badge on the center console numerically recognizing the limited 150 units produced.

The calming Dark Rose interior accents contribute to the meditative in-cabin experience. Semi-Aniline leather-trimmed comfort (coupe) and sport (convertible) seats are beautifully contrasted with Dark Rose stitching, perforation and Dark Rose front seat belts. The 2022 LC 500 Inspiration Series Convertible also offers unique climate concierge with upper body heating and NuLuxe Headliner. Drivers can continue the relaxing experience with their soundtrack of choice projecting from the standard Mark Levinson 13-speaker 915-watt Reference Surround Sound Audio system.

The LC Inspiration Series comes standard with a SmartAccess Key Card and a Head Up Display (HUD) that projects a range of information onto the bottom of the windshield glass. Relevant information can be displayed to the driver without taking their focus from the road such as: road speed, gear, engine speed, turn-by-turn directions, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control status, Pre-Collision System, Lane Keep Assist/Lane Departure Alert, warning indicator information icons and clearance sonar.

