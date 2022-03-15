Alghanim Drives Insights-Driven, Cross-Brand Marketing with Algonomy's CDP

BENGALURU, India, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Algonomy , the only Algorithmic Decisioning Platform for retail, announced that Alghanim, one of the largest privately-owned corporations in the Middle East, operating over 30 businesses & world-renowned brands across 40 countries, has partnered with Algonomy to get a 360-degree view of customers across individual brands as well as at the company level to drive smart targeted customer journeys.

With a heritage of 100+ years as a successful commercial enterprise, Alghanim is the master franchisor for a collection of internationally renowned brands in retail, food & beverage, automotive, engineering, credit and more, while maintaining its leadership position in the region. What set Alghanim apart is their ability to manage the scale and speed required to cater to millions of customer profiles across different data sources, all of which serve a large selection of brands and business units.

The partnership aimed to unify customer profiles across businesses to better understand customers and improve their overall experience. To achieve that, the company needed single, 3600 view of its customers across brands. This unified view would then be leveraged by ML algorithms to create granular segments and drive smart, behavioral targeting.

Algonomy's Customer Data Platform enabled a single source of truth, micro-segmentation, and audience activation. With Algonomy's Customer Journey Orchestration solution natively integrated with the CDP, Alghanim was able to drive journey-based engagements across SMS, email, app push notifications and other channels. With this, the conglomerate was able to drive cross-sell, retention and win back campaigns at scale while reducing campaign management time due to automation.

"Algonomy's AI-powered platform has helped us with a deeper understanding of our customers to drive targeted customer engagement. The platform's flexibility in micro-segmentation and its functions in customer journey orchestration helps us ensure superior customer experience, creating a long-lasting relationship between our brands and customers. We look forward to continued partnership with Algonomy," said Altug Can Aldanmaz Head of Customer Engagement & Analytics Alghanim Industries.

"We're proud to work with Alghanim in helping them scale their marketing with intelligence-infused communication to acquire, grow and retain customers. We look forward to strengthening their algorithmic decisioning capabilities to improve customer lifetime value," said Amit Agarwal, SVP Sales , BD & Customer Success – APAC & MEA – Algonomy

About Algonomy

Algonomy (previously Manthan-RichRelevance) empowers leading brands to become digital-first with the industry's only real-time Algorithmic Customer Engagement (ACE) platform with built-in customer activation and analytics for the retail industry. With industry-leading retail AI expertise connecting demand to supply with a real-time customer data platform as the foundation, Algonomy enables 1:1 omnichannel personalization, customer journey orchestration & analytics, merchandising analytics and supplier collaboration. To learn more, visit www.algonomy.com.

