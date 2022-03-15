EHTH ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 18, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of eHealth, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: April 26, 2018 to July 23, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 18, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in EHTH:

http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ehealth-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24637&from=4

eHealth, Inc. NEWS - EHTH NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges, in part, that: 1) statements made by defendants gave investors the false impression that the commission receivables reported by eHealth had no associated costs; and 2) the Company failed to disclose that eHealth in fact had additional operating expenses that it must incur in order to retain customers and keep them from cancelling their policies within the first year. These costs included the cost of providing "customer care service," and these operating costs had to be offset against any commissions receivable.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in eHealth you have until March 18, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased eHealth securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the EHTH lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/ehealth-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24637&from=4

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

