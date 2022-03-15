Holmes Murphy Celebrates 90 Years of Independence, Commitment to Clients, and Philanthropic Giving

Holmes Murphy continues to flourish as one of the largest, privately held insurance brokerage firms in the country, and releases 2021-2022 Community Impact Report

WAUKEE, Iowa , March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy is celebrating its 90th anniversary as an independent brokerage and innovative leader in the insurance industry with deep philanthropic roots embedded in the communities they serve.

As an employee-owned and independent insurance brokerage firm, Holmes Murphy's continued growth stems from the company's commitment to care and dedication to the unique challenges of all clients in an ever-evolving industry. The 90th anniversary brings a chance for all Holmes Murphy team members to reflect on the company's impact around the nation.

Founded in 1932 by Max L. Holmes during the Great Depression, Holmes Murphy is now one of the largest, independently owned insurance brokerages in the United States. Its founding principles and commitment to dynamic leadership, independent ownership, philanthropic giving, and relentless innovation continues to hold true today throughout the entire Holmes Murphy team, as illustrated by the company's co-founding and co-ownership of BrokerTech Ventures, the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program.

"Being a private and growing insurance brokerage in an industry full of consolidation is something very unique and something to be extremely proud of," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman and CEO. "We would not be here without the dedication to excellence and continued care for our clients and communities from our employees and our leadership. The past 90 years is really something to celebrate, and I look forward to continuing to Care.Fully. for all those around us."

Throughout the past several years, numerous independent insurance brokers have sold their companies, while Holmes Murphy has stayed keen on the values instilled in the company's foundational core, thus remaining independent and continuing to grow nearly a century later.

As the commemoration of 90 years hits home, Holmes Murphy also established a brand refresh late last year which will continue to propel the company forward in leading the industry and emphasizing the company's greatest asset and its clients' greatest advocates — Holmes Murphy employees.

"Holmes Murphy has always been 'all in' when it comes to supporting our employees, clients, communities, and the industry. We wanted to reflect this, which is why our new .Fully brand evolution was created," said Keough.

Holmes Murphy also remains committed to community service and philanthropy. As growth continues, Holmes Murphy understands the importance of continued focus on impacting all 13 communities in which the organization holds a geographic presence. Between 2019 and 2021, the Holmes Murphy Foundation has awarded more than $3,875,740 in Community Foundation, Direct Giving, and Employee Match dollars to the communities where its employees live, work, and play. The Holmes Murphy Foundation is committed to supporting organizations that help create a brighter future for families, friends, co-workers, clients, and partners in each of Holmes Murphy's markets across the country. Please click here for Holmes Murphy's 2021-2022 Community Impact Report.

About Holmes Murphy

"Caring for Your Unique Potential is Our Soul Purpose." That statement is the core of how we do business. We ask the tough questions, avoid the easy path, believe fully in caring for the unique challenges of our clients, impact the industry through innovation, and leverage our greatest assets — the hearts and minds of our people — to advocate on behalf of our clients. That's our approach to risk management and benefits consulting, and it's worked for us since our inception in 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry and of almost every size, with the ultimate goal of providing exceptional service and caring for our clients' unique potential. We are also the co-founder and co-owner of BrokerTech Ventures, the industry's first broker-led convening platform and accelerator. For more information, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Twitter.com (@holmesmurphyins) or on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

