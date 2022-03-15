HornBlasters Announces Bigger Train Horn for the Big Boy Set

TAMPA, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're driving on the road and you hear the loudest car honk on earth, there's only one sound it can be: a HornBlasters horn.

Founder and CEO Matt Heller founded HornBlasters nearly 20 years ago when commuting in Florida, battling reckless drivers. He devised a way to install a train horn on a car to honk even louder at wild Florida drivers.

Fans have demanded a variety of horns to custom fit their road machines. Now, HornBlasters has released the new heavy duty Goliath train horn mount for more giant train horns on the biggest trucks and cars on the road.

Every single mount is custom-made to fit one of HornBlasters' 20-plus configurations. This amount of customization has never been seen before. Speaking of options, the number of trucks that can use the mount grows. Newer truck? It'll fit. Older truck? It'll probably work on that too. What's great about this bracket is you can mount several different horns, including the mighty Nathan Airchime K5's on it. The enormous Goliath mount is perfect for heavy-duty horns.

HornBlasters is here to blast bad drivers out of the stratosphere. To discuss HornBlasters with Matthew Heller, email Mitchell@BCCcommunications.com.

ABOUT HORNBLASTERS

HornBlasters is a market leader for automotive train horn applications. Founded in 2002, it has created a niche automotive product segment of train horns for cars, trucks, and boats. Since then, the business has exponentially grown its market and has expanded into air suspension, load support, and electric air horns.

