STTK ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 1, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Shattuck Labs, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Shattuck securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Shattuck's October 2020 initial public offering; and/or (2) between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2022

Learn more about your recoverable losses in STTK:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/shattuck-labs-inc-loss-submission-form?id=24641&from=4

Shattuck Labs, Inc. NEWS - STTK NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Shattuck Labs, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the collaboration agreement with Takeda was not solid; (2) Takeda and Shattuck would "mutually agree" to terminate the collaboration agreement in essentially one year; (3) as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Shattuck you have until April 1, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Shattuck securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the STTK lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

