Reliant Care Management Group, LLC and Medline announce prime vendor partnership

NORTHFIELD, Ill., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has been named the primary supply chain vendor for Missouri-based Reliant Care Management Group, LLC. The healthcare company is now the primary supplier of medical supplies and solutions across Reliant Care's 24 skilled nursing and independent residential homes in Missouri and Illinois.

After utilizing a different distributor for 15 years, Medline will now coordinate with the company's supplies dealer, Reliant Supply Group, to provide a one-stop-shop for Reliant Care's medical supply needs. Reliant Care will convert several strategic categories in its product portfolio to the Medline brand to help ensure all products are clinically equivalent and drive clinical standardization to improve resident outcomes across the organization.

"We are excited for the opportunity to work closely with Reliant Care and implement initiatives that can positively impact the organization's bottom line and help them run better," said John Cervino, corporate accounts director, Medline Post-Acute Care. "By listening closely to their obstacles and recommending customized solutions, we become an extension of their team."

Reliant Care's facilities are dedicated to providing quality care in a dignified manner, predominantly to the frail elderly geriatric population and those eighteen years of age and older who are afflicted with mental illnesses in addition to a primary medical diagnosis.

"We chose Medline because of their vision and flexibility that we see as ideal characteristics in a long-term partnership. We look forward to beginning this next chapter with Medline and growing together to drive cost savings within our organization," said Nick DeStefane, CEO and owner, Reliant Supply Group.

