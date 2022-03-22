Collective Media Marketing Minds Join Forces In DFW Agency Conglomerate

DFW-based Nativz, 50 Prime, Myers Media, and Anderson Collaborative announce official partnership

DALLAS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced world of digital growth, some companies are discovering that their strengths lie not in trying to achieve greatness on their own – but in building upon one another's talents collectively as one. Four Dallas-Fort Worth-based companies – Nativz , 50 Prime, Myers Media and Anderson Collaborative – are emerging leaders in the marketing landscape, partnering to successfully elevate their clients' images and push past limits together.

The 4 respective companies, Fifty Prime, Anderson Collaborative, Nativz, and Myers Media join forces in this new Agency Conglomerate in DFW. (PRNewswire)

"What makes this team-up so great is that we're all coming from different essential areas in the world of marketing," said Nick Williamson, Director of 50 Prime. "With our combined expertise, we really can offer a full-service package from the various stages of building a brand, to getting products off the shelf. Instead of having strengths in certain areas, we've got expert hands on each part of the process."

"A wide variety of creative backgrounds and specialties allows our team to approach projects from multiple different angles, and when coupled with our combined capabilities, it ensures an innovative, tailor-made solution for your brand or business that will turn your goals into a reality," said Claiborne Myers of Myers Media.

"Our agency has forged our explosive growth by doing one thing: making our clients and partners profitable online," echoed Cole Feigl, CEO of Nativz. "Utilizing our army of nerds, we are extremely proficient in making our clients digitally dominant and that is a dream come true for both sides."

"The marketing/advertising world looks nothing like it did even just 5 years ago and will only continue to evolve. Navigating this ever-changing environment takes subject matter expertise and creative thinking to produce results for clients. This partnership has been designed with that need in mind and I have no doubt that with our team's combined talents we will satiate that demand."

Williamson, Myers, Feigl, and Anderson who head up each of the 4 respective teams have a shared history as alumni of Highland Park High School. Their joint interest in commercial production & advertising led each of them back together to join forces in this new partnership.

