Teva Unveils New Spring 2022 Collection

GOLETA, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva ®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), unveils its latest collection for Spring 2022 alongside its "Strap In To" campaign, inviting the Teva community to join in on discovering infinite possibilities and adventures in the modern outdoors. Introducing new innovative silhouettes with sustainability at the forefront and re-introducing past favorites while reworking them for a fresh contemporary take, the Spring 2022 collection is poised to take all explorers from the trail to the city streets. The Spring 2022 campaign launches with Teva's new hero performance sandal, the Zymic, while the remaining footwear silhouettes will be shoppable in the coming weeks and months.

A New Modern Icon | Zymic

Leading the pack for the season is Teva's new modern icon, the Zymic. Performance driven, comfort-oriented, and responsibly made, the sandal blends diverse functionality with a fashion-forward silhouette. The Zymic utilizes top-of-the line technology, featuring a slightly elevated recycled MAX-COMF footbed comprised of cushy EVA foam providing step in comfort, and an upper with cushioned straps made from recycled plastic bottles that offers support all around the foot. The new sports-sandal style is offered in eight colorways, with both muted and bold color-blocked variations, making the sandal versatile and ready for Spring. (MSRP: $80)

Blast from the Past | Revive 95 Slide and Universal Slide

Highlighting Teva's rich heritage comes the second drop from the brand's Archival Revival Capsule, the Revive 95 Slide. A laid-back yet technical design, the Revive 95 Slide mixes 90s nostalgia with modern sport sandal technology to create a multifaceted, relaxed style. The redesigned sandal features Teva's proprietary performance Spider Rubber outsole, offering excellent traction on slick surfaces, as well as a unique construction that offers stability and comfort, all while keeping fit in mind through an adjustable single strap feature that allows for easy on/off. (MSRP: $60)

Continuing in the Archival Revival spirit this season is the reintroduction of a fan favorite from the 2010s—the Universal Slide, now revamped and made better with recycled materials. The slide sandal features two hook and loop closures, allowing the wearer to set them and forget them and is offered in a diverse set of eye-catching colorways. The Universal Slide is a comfortable, casual and easy slip on style, made for those carefree summer days. (MSRP: $50)

A Hiker with a Lighter Footprint | Ridgeview RP

Made for weekenders in the mountains is the retro-inspired color-blocked Ridgeview RP, a revamped version of Teva's Ridgeview hiker, now made with recycled materials. The Ridgeview RP low and mid styles feature all of the well-loved elements of the classic Ridgeview in a more earth-friendly package, featuring a 50% recycled mesh upper, 100% recycled polyester waffle knit lining and webbing accents. This certified TevaRAPID PROOF hiker is protected with water-repellent coatings and constructed with a waterproof bootie, waterproof leather, and features a gusseted tongue to keep water and elements out. (MSRP $70, $75)

Built for Endless Adventures | Wyldland, Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole, Hurricane Drift

In the category of closed-toe styles comes Teva's authentic, retro take on the classic sneaker. The Wyldland, a Men's and Women's sneaker captures the essence of the fun, function, and freedom-invoking spirit that is synonymous with Teva. Marrying the brand's outdoor heritage and design DNA is a style that is built to take the wearer on any adventure. The Wyldland showcases an upper made from a bio-based blend of Tencel® and cotton that is treated with DWR for stain resistance and easy maintenance, while synthetic leather details make for a vegan-friendly sneaker. The new closed-toe style features 100% recycled polyester laces, a 50% recycled rubber outsole and a 30% recycled EVA midsole in a whimsical tri-color blocking, making it a sustainably built shoe with comfort, authenticity, and everyday wear in mind. (MSRP: $80)

Teva's lifestyle offerings expand this season with colorful straps, updated outsoles, and new silhouettes. With fashion and comfort at the forefront, the new Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole offers a fresh spin on the original Hurricane XLT2. This style enlists an elevated midsole that provides lightweight comfort, and a 50% recycled outsole for enhanced traction to take you to new heights. Pushing forward Teva's goal of lessening their impact on the planet, the Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole is more earth-friendly, with its 100% recycled straps, 30% recycled midsole and 50% recycled outsole. (MSRP: $80)

The Hurricane Drift, Teva's lightweight summer staple is even better this season, now incorporating 20% recycled EVA and available in fun pastel and earthy hues. (MSRP: $40)

Cottagecore Style | Original Universal and Flatform Universal

Bringing a nostalgic touch to floral prints and inspired by new experiences in the outdoors, comes the Original Universal Wildflower and Flatform Universal Gloriosa for the Spring 2022 season. Whereas the Original Universal Wildflower features printed recycled polyester straps and the Flatform Gloriosa printed cotton straps, both styles showcase how timeless florals are the key motif for the Spring 2022 season.

Offered in a variety of colorful options with names such as Picnic Slice Yarrow and Picnic Cherries Rosebloom, the Original Universal and Flatform Universal, also bring to life picnic-inspired webbings featuring cherries, lime slices and flowers - across all genders looking to explore the fruits of summer in cottagecore style. (MSRP: $55 and $65)

Fresh New Takes On An Original Classic | Original Universal & Midform Universal Canvas, Original Universal Zappy & Midform Universal Shimmer

Two of Teva's core silhouettes have been updated this Spring season with earth-friendly materials and psychedelic prints to echo an escapist mood. Furthering the conversation of sustainability throughout the season, Teva introduces an bio-based Tencel® canvas to the Original franchise, for an added natural touch. Both the Men's Original Universal Canvas and Women's Midform Universal Canvas feature Tencel®, a material derived from wood pulp. Available in earthy and natural tones, these styles are a guaranteed go-to sandal for any occasion. (MSRP: $55 and $60)

In contrast to the neutral tones of the canvas styles, is the Original Universal Zappy, showcasing prints in the form of psychedelic waves and watercolor abstracts, and the Women's Midform Universal Shimmer with gelato pastel color-blocked, recycled uppers. Both style variations breathe fashion-forward youthful exuberance to the Originals line this season. (MSRP: $55 and $70)

About Teva®

In 1984, Teva created the world's first sport sandal on the banks of the Grand Canyon. The brand outfits free-spirited adventure-seekers all over the world with versatile, modern outdoor footwear. In 2020, Teva committed to reducing the brand's environmental impact by ensuring 100% of its iconic straps are made with recycled plastic, so future generations can continue exploring the wild world around them. Learn more about Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, at teva.com or follow @Teva.

