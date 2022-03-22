Threads Styling secures $12m to further expand e-commerce and live commerce channels

LONDON, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Threads Styling (Threads) – the leading global luxury chat-based shopping platform – announces it has raised a $12m fundraising round led by Highland Europe and C Ventures, with participation from BVYP and TriplePoint Capital . The funding will enable Threads to continue to expand its current product offering, allowing it to service clients at 360 degrees whilst amplifying its brand new, curated ecommerce website and dedicated Live Shopping events. The round forms part of a dual-raising strategy that sees Threads give customers a unique opportunity to invest in the company through a crowdfunding campaign with Crowdcube.

Founded in 2009 by Sophie Hill, Threads Styling is the leading global luxury chat-based shopping platform, providing a personalised service over social media and chat-based commerce, with the vision to pioneer a new luxury shopping experience for the next generation of shoppers. Today, Threads is the destination for style inspiration and new brand discovery for its Gen Z and Millennial customers, as well as a key source of industry insight into what's trending with young luxury consumers.

Following continued strong growth of the business over the pandemic period, Threads will use the capital from this round to accelerate and build its product offering, diversifying its social first business model to expand and amplify the ways in which it can cater to its clients needs. The round follows Threads' recent launch of an ecommerce platform and a dedicated Live Shopping strategy, expanding the ways in which clients can be inspired and engage with the Threads brands.

Following this significant backing from institutional investors, Threads is also opening its doors to its community of loyal customers and the next generation of investors, inviting them to participate in its next phase of growth through a crowdfunding campaign with Crowdcube, due to go live later this month. This dual-raising strategy supports Threads client first mission, giving customers the opportunity to become part of the Threads journey by investing in the company themselves, supporting its distinctive vision to pioneer the future of luxury commerce.

Sophie Hill, Founder and CEO of Threads Styling, says: "The landscape of luxury is changing, our experience has proven that combining relatable inspiration with a convenient client first service has answered the needs of the new gen luxury shopper. This new round of investment will drive further expansion of our model through our new ecommerce platform and live shopping events on social media. We're incredibly grateful to our investors for their continued support and, given our community has been an important part of our growth over the years, we're excited to formally welcome the next generation of investors into the Threads family."

