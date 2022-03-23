Arcfield Appoints Janet Brewer as Chief People Officer and Jim Gallagher as Chief Legal Officer

CHANTILLY, Va., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield announced today that it has named Janet Brewer as chief people officer (CPO) and Jim Gallagher as chief legal officer (CLO). In these roles, both Brewer and Gallagher will join the company's executive leadership team and report directly to the company's chief executive officer (CEO) and chairman, Kevin Kelly. Arcfield is a leading provider of innovative solutions in systems engineering and integration, C5ISR and digital transformation for air, sea, land, space and cyber domains in support of our nation's most critical intelligence and defense missions.

As CPO, Brewer heads the development and execution of Arcfield's people-related initiatives including organizational development, talent acquisition, total rewards, employee experience and diversity, equity and inclusion. She is also responsible for internal and external marketing and communications activities to support Arcfield's cultural transformation and advance the company's strategic business imperatives. Brewer has more than 20 years of experience in global human resources, leading large teams and managing business transformation through integration and scaling for growth.

As CLO, Gallagher serves as principal counsel and advisor to Arcfield's senior leadership with responsibility for all legal, privacy, contracting, investment and compliance activities, as well as government and regulatory affairs. He brings more than 27 years of legal experience related to the government services industry to the company, having been involved in or led every facet of litigation including managing mergers, sales, transactions, integrations, handling disputes and crises, managing intellectual property and trademarking and assuring ethical and compliance standards are met.

"In these early stages of standing up the organization, it is critical to have the right people in place to ensure our business practices and policies are sound and that we uphold the highest-level standards in everything we do," said Kelly. "Equally important is the development of a company culture we can all be proud of and retains the top talent we have on aboard. As CPO and CLO, Janet and Jim will play a monumental role as we grow and evolve."

Before joining Arcfield, Brewer served as vice president of human resources at Peraton, where she was responsible for strategic human capital consulting and employee relations. She held a similar leadership role at Perspecta before the company was acquired by Peraton. Prior to that, Brewer took on various roles of increasing responsibility at SAP, including SAP Concur and SAP SuccessFactors, Freddie Mac, Experian and MicroStrategy.

Before coming to Arcfield, Gallagher served as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary at Perspecta, where he was principal counsel to the company's executive leadership team and board of directors. Preceding his tenure at Perspecta, he served as vice president and deputy general counsel for DXC Technology's Enterprise Services group, vice president, associate general counsel for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Hewlett Packard Company and senior counsel at the Washington, D.C. office of Pillsbury Winthrop, LLP.

Arcfield is a leading provider of full lifecycle, mission-focused systems engineering and integration capabilities to the U.S. government and its allies. The company has more than 60 years of proven experience providing advanced engineering and analysis, IT and C5ISR capabilities to support our nation's most critical national security missions. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA and with 16 offices around the world, Arcfield employs approximately 1,200 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals who put our customers' missions first, helping them solve their most complex challenges through innovations in modeling, simulation and analysis, digital transformation and C5ISR. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

