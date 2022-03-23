Center for Pain Management Opens a New Clinic in Avon, IN supported by American Pain Consortium

INDIANAPOLIS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for Pain Management (CFP) is pleased to announce their latest clinic opening in Avon. The Avon location increases the total number of Indiana offices to four and brings the expertise of interventional pain management services to the west side of Indianapolis. Together with American Pain Consortium (APC), CFP is dedicated to providing exceptional, individualized patient care by world-class, interventional pain physicians.

The Avon clinic will be led by Andrew Cook, MD who is fellowship trained and board certified in Anesthesiology with added qualifications in Pain Management through the American Board of Anesthesiology. He is a member of the North American Neuromodulation Society and the American Society for Pain and Neuroscience.

His expertise includes using injections and other minimally invasive procedures to achieve better pain control. He has extensive experience in neuromodulation, spinal stimulation, the Mild, Vertiflex, and the new Intracept procedure for chronic low back and leg pain.

All CFP locations, including the new Avon location, offer patients comprehensive treatment for a diverse range of painful conditions. Patients can find resources to confront common sources of chronic pain including back or neck pain, degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, neuropathic pain, and complex regional pain syndromes (CRPS), and more. CFP's pain clinics also provide services for patients suffering from other musculoskeletal related sports injuries, work accidents, or other injuries.

The new Avon clinic will provide holistic pain management services that include minimally invasive procedures, physical therapy, and psychological services.

Some of CFP's treatments include a variety of injections, spinal stimulators, pain pumps, PRP therapy, diagnostic imaging, physical therapy, psychological counseling, and limited medication management. Our full suite of comprehensive services allows for a patient's pain management plan to evolve as their needs change. Patients can come to one convenient clinic to be evaluated, diagnosed, and treated.

About Center for Pain Management and American Pain Consortium

Center for Pain Management receives essential support provided by American Pain Consortium. APC supports a growing network of interventional pain management practices and pain-focused ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) that provides state-of-the-art, patient-focused support services to comprehensive pain management practices in Indiana and Ohio.

Center for Pain Management is now accepting new patients at the Avon location. Schedule your visit at www.indypain.com or call 317-706-7246.

Contact American Pain Consortium at www.americanpainconsortium.com

