IMEC Partners with ITR Economics to Help Manufacturers Make Data-Driven Business Decisions

Illinois manufacturers can now access unbiased economic forecasts, education, and best practices to gain and maintain a competitive advantage in today's shifting economy.

PEORIA, Ill., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers spent the last two years forging strongly though a global pandemic, and if that wasn't enough, now they face economic uncertainties. How they navigate the next few months of projected economic instability is crucial to their survival. To be a guiding light though the challenges ahead, IMEC announced its new partnership with ITR Economics, an economic forecasting firm that will provide Illinois manufacturers with additional economic intelligence to drive practical and profitable business decisions.

Established in 1948, ITR Economics has earned its reputation for being First in Forecasts Worldwide. Their unique forecasting methodology sets them apart from the rest of the industry, empowering them to achieve an unmatched accuracy rating of 94.7%, four quarters into the future.

"It is important for manufacturers to stay abreast of what's happening in the economy so they can plan accordingly and make wise business decisions to not only influence profits, but also help their communities. This new IMEC - ITR Economics collaboration will equip Illinois manufacturers to lead with confidence through economic volatility." David Boulay, President - IMEC

Through this partnership, Illinois manufacturers have access to several new resources, including:

Monthly articles providing ITR Economics' data-driven, non-affiliated perspective on current events will clear away the noise and allow organizations to truly understand what is going on in the economy.

Pilot Programs with subscription services:

Exclusive discounts on all online subscriptions and non-subscription services.

Learn more about the IMEC-ITR Economics partnership by contacting Kristy Johns at kjohns@imec.org.

About IMEC

IMEC is a team of improvement specialists and technicians dedicated to providing organizations in Illinois with the tools and techniques to create sustainable competitive futures. The experienced hands-on team at IMEC works closely with its clients to plan critical business improvements in the areas of Leadership, Strategy, Customer Engagement, Operations, and Workforce. IMEC, Illinois affiliate of the U.S Commerce NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) National Network, has demonstrated a return on investment that exceeds 19:1. This is made possible as organizations become more effective and efficient - and together with IMEC - excel toward enterprise excellence. For more information, visit www.imec.org.

