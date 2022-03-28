ERGONOMIC REHABILITATION OF HOUSTON JOINS UPSTREAM REHABILITATION FAMILY OF CLINICAL CARE

Founded in 2000, Ergo has two outpatient clinics

HOUSTON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergonomic Rehabilitation of Houston, which has two outpatient clinics, has partnered with Birmingham, Alabama-based Upstream Rehabilitation, the nation's largest dedicated outpatient physical therapy provider.

Ergo Rehab, as it is commonly known, has clinics at 283 Lockhaven Drive, Suite 315, and 11275 S. Sam Houston Parkway West, Suite 150.

Ergo, which began in 2000, offers physical therapy, work hardening/work conditioning, functional capacity evaluations, impairment rating and post-offer employment screening.

"We were looking for a partner that could help us grow our existing patient base as well as open new locations," said Ergo partner Steve Sopher, who has lived in Houston for more than 40 years.

"After learning more about the Upstream family and the resources they can provide to us, my partners and I knew it was a perfect fit. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Upstream and their growing presence in the Houston market."

In Texas, Upstream's brands also include Results Physiotherapy and Peak Physical Therapy, which have 45 and 19 clinics in the state, respectively. Upstream (urpt.com) comprises more than 1,100 owned or managed clinics in 28 states.

"Upstream Rehabilitation is very excited to partner with Ergonomic Rehabilitation – the premier provider for ergonomic and CARF-accredited workman's comp solutions in the greater Houston region," said Phil Christian, Upstream's senior vice president of business development. "Through this partnership we'll be able to provide the Houston community with greater access to functional capacity assessments and acute care for injured workers while helping the talented Ergo Rehab team expand into new communities."

Sopher and Ergo's other two co-founders have extensive local ties.

After working in real estate and banking, Sopher changed careers after the birth of his first child, earning a master's degree in physical therapy from Texas Women's University at Houston Medical Center. He still treats patients, but his primary role is overseeing finance, compliance and business development.

Sherri Smith, Ergo's director of marketing and business development, has more than 27 years' experience in marketing industrial rehabilitation services in greater Houston. She earned a bachelor's degree in corrective therapy from Texas A&M University.

Danielle Yassall, who earned a bachelor's degree in physical therapy from Medical College of Ohio, relocated to Houston in 1996. She serves as clinical manager/supervisor for the two Ergo clinics.

For more information about Ergo, visit ergorehab.net.

