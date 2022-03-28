Everly Health Names Dr. Liz Kwo as Chief Medical Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Everly Health announced the hire of Dr. Liz Kwo, MD, MBA, MPH, as the company's Chief Medical Officer effective immediately. A respected practitioner and leader in digital and population health, Dr. Kwo has focused her career on transforming healthcare through innovative technology and care delivery models.

"I am energized by Everly Health's commitment to affordable and accessible care." stated Dr. Liz Kwo, MD, MBA, MPH. "With Everly Health's expertise in consumer engagement and experience delivering care at scale, I believe we can do incredible things to change the future of diagnostics and virtual care."

Dr. Kwo brings a deep expertise and innovation leadership in data science, automation and artificial intelligence for digital health. Before joining Everly Health, Dr. Kwo most recently served as Deputy Chief Clinical Officer for Anthem and helped modernize disease management and care delivery for more than 40 million Americans. Prior to her time at Anthem, Dr. Kwo served as the Vice President and General Manager of Provider Networks at American Well. Dr. Kwo also served as an Entrepreneur in Residence at Harvard Medical School's Office of Technology Development.

"Dr. Kwo's leadership will further our vision to provide better care for better health," said Julia Cheek, CEO and Founder of Everly Health. "She has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in healthcare as a physician, entrepreneur, and thought leader, never wavering in her commitment to accessibility and affordability. I'm thrilled to have her join us at this critical moment of innovation in digital diagnostics."

Board Certified in Preventive Care and Occupational Medicine, Dr. Kwo remains active as a practicing physician in urgent and occupational medicine at Cambridge Health Alliance, a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School. She holds a BA from Stanford, an MPH from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, an MBA from Harvard Business School, and an MD from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Kwo also has a deep entrepreneurial background. She has founded multiple venture-backed companies including the educational platform New Pathway , which exited in 2014, and digital healthcare company InfiniteMD , which exited in 2020. An investor, advisor, and board member, she serves on the board of Asensus Surgical and previously served as a board member of Flexion Therapeutics; she actively advises and invests in companies across industries spanning digital health, biopharmaceuticals, consumer wearable electronics, and medical devices.

Dr. Kwo reports to Chief Operating Officer Cindy R. Kent .

About Everly Health

Everly Health's mission is to transform lives with modern, diagnostics-driven care, and we believe that the future of healthcare is meeting people where they are. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Everly Health is the parent company to Everlywell, Everly Health Solutions, Natalist, and Everly Diagnostics. We've set a new standard of people-focused, diagnostic-driven care that puts patients at the center of their own health journey. Our infrastructure guides the full testing experience with the support of a national clinician network that's composed of hundreds of physicians, nurses, genetic counselors, PharmDs, and member care specialists. Our solutions make world-class virtual care more attainable with rigorous clinical protocols and best-in-class science to tackle some of the healthcare industry's biggest problems.

