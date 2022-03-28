K2 INTEGRITY ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF TOM BOCK TO GLOBAL HEAD OF FCRM

As Part of the Announcement, Jennifer Law Has Joined the Firm as its New Chief Operating Officer and Chip Poncy Has Been Appointed Global Head of Financial Integrity

K2 Integrity ("K2"), the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm, today announced the elevation of long-time K2 veteran Tom Bock to Global Head of the firm's Financial Crimes Risk Management ("FCRM") practice. As part of Bock's promotion, Jennifer Law has joined the firm as its new Chief Operating Officer and Chip Poncy has been appointed to the newly created role of Global Head of Financial Integrity.

"K2 is an amazing organization blessed with a deep bench of extremely talented, mission-driven professionals dedicated to revolutionizing the management of risk," said Co-CEOs Jeremy Kroll and Andrew Rabinowitz.

Kroll continued: "Having been at K2 since nearly our founding, Tom's relentless client focus and extensive financial crimes expertise have been instrumental in developing our FCRM team and fully bringing together K2's world-class investigative, fintech and cyber security capabilities. The major market dynamics resulting from the decentralization and digitalization of finance combined with increased economic security risks and the regulatory impacts of rising geo-political tensions have accelerated our plans to expand this team in order to continue to best serve our global clientele."

Bock has more than 25 years of global experience assisting clients with complex Anti-Money Laundering (AML), sanctions, regulatory compliance, fraud investigations and risk management matters. In his new role, Tom will be charged with building on his and the FCRM team's prior successes to continue to grow the practice's business globally and develop new strategic partnerships and client engagements.

Bock added: "Working at K2 over the last decade has been an incredible journey, and I have been privileged to work alongside such tremendous colleagues and together help our clients solve and manage their risk needs. I am looking forward to this next chapter and working with the FCRM team to build upon our accomplishments to date to take the practice to the next level and continue to elevate the services we offer our clients."

In addition to promoting Bock to Global Head of FCRM, K2 also announced it has hired Jennifer Law to take on his responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and appointed Chip Poncy as Global Head of Financial Integrity. Law brings significant C-Suite experience to K2, having most recently served as the Controller for ARK Investment Management ("ARK"). Prior to joining ARK, she served as both the Chief Financial Officer and COO for Buzzup Digital and previously was the Controller for Brahman Capital and Ramius LLC.

"Having worked with and known Jen for nearly 30 years as well as having witnessed her incredible professional successes, we believe her addition will be highly accretive to our clients, our partners, and our entire team," said Rabinowitz. "With the continued support of Jules Kroll, Alan S. Bernikow and the entire board, we aim to attract and retain top talent so that we remain a world-class firm in the services we provide to clients across the globe."

Poncy has more than 20 years of advisory and policy experience dedicated to combating the full spectrum of illicit finance issues. For the last several years, he has worked together with K2's leadership to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of financial crimes risk management regimes, including through new products, services and technologies, as well as the creation of greater public-private sector collaboration. His new role as Global Head of Financial Integrity will enable him to focus more on these efforts and the work the firm is undertaking to digitalize its knowledge and strengthen its global technology offerings to combat illicit finance.

Poncy added: "Tom has led the development and growth of K2's FCRM practice from its inception, and I have been honored to work with and learn from him over the past two and a half years. I am excited to welcome Jen to our team and I look forward to collaborating with Tom, Jen and the entire firm in our collective efforts to enhance the financial integrity and security of our clients and our global community."

About K2 Integrity

K2 Integrity is the leading risk and financial crimes advisory firm helping clients understand and manage their risk so they can lead with confidence. With some of the most knowledgeable practitioners in the industry, K2 brings together deep subject matter expertise with proprietary technology and digital offerings to help clients creatively solve today's issues while also planning for the future. With offices in New York, Washington, D.C., and London, and more than 400 employees globally, K2 has deep knowledge and experience working in every region and numerous jurisdictions around the world. To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit www.k2integrity.com , or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

