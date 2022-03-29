BGL Advises SourceBio International plc on Acquisition of LDPath Limited

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce that its client, SourceBio International (SourceBio), a leading international provider of integrated state-of-the-art laboratory services and products, has completed its strategic acquisition of LDPath Limited (LDP), a London-based leader in Digital Pathology testing services. BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking team initiated the transaction and acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SourceBio.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce that its client, SourceBio International (SourceBio), a leading international provider of integrated state-of-the-art laboratory services and products, has completed its strategic acquisition of LDPath Limited (LDP), a London-based leader in Digital Pathology testing services. BGL’s Healthcare & Life Sciences investment banking team initiated the transaction and acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SourceBio. (PRNewswire)

BGL advised lab services & products leader SourceBio International on its strategic acquisition of LDPath Limited

SourceBio provides ISO15189 certified and United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS) accredited diagnostic testing and cellular pathology services to the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS) and other healthcare providers. LDP has proprietary intellectual property that was created with a focus on artificial intelligence in order to pioneer the creation of a Digital Pathology platform. Its technology-enabled offering has been adopted within both private healthcare providers and NHS trusts and is highly complementary to SourceBio's strategic direction and digital approach.

The acquisition creates the largest and most technically advanced private provider of cellular and digital pathology services in the UK. The combined SourceBio-LDPath pathology workflow will provide access to the largest second opinion network with multidisciplinary teams (MDT)s, leading to faster diagnosis and helping to clear the backlog of elective surgeries that has emerged as a result of the pandemic. Additionally, it will streamline the reporting of more routine pathology cases to ensure the highest quality of reporting and reduce carbon emissions as a result of lower transportation requirements.

BGL's Healthcare & Life Sciences team has decades of experience advising companies across the diagnostics, research tools, lab equipment, and medical device landscape. We have provided capital formation, technology strategy, corporate ventures, and medical device M&A strategy for a wide range of companies. Additionally, we maintain active relationships with global industry participants and capital providers, and closely follow regulatory and reimbursement trends. Our sector involvement enables us to not only provide unique access to capital providers, but also identify and execute on strategic opportunities for our investment banking clients.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Brown Gibbons Lang & Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brown Gibbons Lang & Company