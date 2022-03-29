Mobile Barbershop Offering Grooming for a Good Cause at Milwaukee Bucks Game

For every FREE beard trim Wahl will donate $100 to the United Performing Arts Fund

(see excitement from the barbershop's Bucks visit last year)

STERLING, Ill., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When you think of the Milwaukee Bucks, and then think of beards, chances are Ben Tajnai comes to mind. Tajnai's beard, and his booming rendition of the national anthem, won him local fame with Bucks fans, as well as $20,000 and the national title of 'Wahl Man of the Year.' Since his win last November, Tajnai and his beard have been keeping busy. Not only does Tajnai share his talent with the world, he shares his time with charities close to his heart — including the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF). In honor of Tajnai's good deeds, Wahl is tipping off its Benevolent Beards Contest with a grooming event outside Fiserv Forum on game-day Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (central). Facial-haired fans are invited to visit the barbershop, and for every FREE beard trim Wahl will donate $100 to support UPAF.

"The graphics on our mobile barbershop say it all — Wahl's goal is to 'Make the World a Bearder Place'," said Steven Yde, division Vice President for Wahl. "What does that mean? This year we're traveling the country and visiting past 'Wahl Man of the Year' winners — like Ben — who are doing good in the world; and we're celebrating them by hosting beard grooming events that will further support their charitable efforts. Along the way, we'll be looking for another bearded do-gooder to be named our next 'Wahl Man of the Year.'"

According to Tajnai, "My goal as a performer is to brighten people's lives through music, so I'm thrilled to partner with Wahl in supporting UPAF's mission to strengthen Milwaukee's vibrant performing arts scene. I encourage anyone with a beard to stop by the barbershop for a trim, or just come by to swap grooming tips with me."

About the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest

For the last 15 years Wahl's been doing annual contests to find the 'Wahl Man of the Year.' Over the years the contests have differed, but the prize-winning moniker has remained the same. This bearded brotherhood of 'Wahl Men' is full of fantastic facial hair, but it's also full of interesting men, doing interesting things to make the world a better place. So, when it came time to find the next 'Wahl Man of the Year,' the benevolent acts of past winners inspired this year's Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest.

From April 7 – June 6, 2022, men with beards can submit a video of themselves either explaining or demonstrating how they support a charity on the contest entry page at https://bit.ly/BenevolentBeards, they can also get to the page by visiting the @WahlGrooming Facebook or Instagram pages. What kind of charity? As long as it's a 501(c)(3) organization with a goal to impact the world positively, all charities will be considered. So whether you're an animal advocate or helping humans, you have the chance to put your good grooming toward goodwill.

After the entry period Wahl will select 5 finalists, and each will win $500 for themselves, and $500 for their charity. In addition, they'll receive a Wahl Lithium Ion Stainless Steel Trimmer and a starter kit of Wahl's new Beard Care line. Things get really exciting in mid-July when public votes help determine which finalist wins the Grand Prize of $20,000 for themselves and $5,000 for their charity.

For more information about the Wahl 'Benevolent Beards' Contest, or for facial hair tips and tools visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 103rd anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. Wahl crosses its centennial milestone by introducing a complete line of personal care products including a beard oil, shampoo, and body wash. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

About UPAF

The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) has been setting the stage since 1967 by providing critical investment in our region's vibrant performing arts scene. UPAF's mission is to secure community resources, promote the performing arts as a regional asset and improve the quality of life through responsible investment in and financial support of the performing arts in Eastern Wisconsin. UPAF proudly bears Charity Navigator's highest distinction for nonprofits – a four-star rating – and is the No. 1 united arts fund in the country in terms of dollars raised.

UPAF works in partnership with its 14 Performing Arts Members and numerous Affiliates to ensure that all people have the opportunity to be inspired each year through performances, arts education and community partnerships. UPAF Cornerstone Members include First Stage, Florentine Opera Company, Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra and Skylight Music Theatre. Members include Bel Canto Chorus, Black Arts MKE, Danceworks, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra (MYSO), Next Act Theatre, Present Music and Renaissance Theaterworks.

