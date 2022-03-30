Aker Offshore Wind AS: Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the recently announced contemplated merger between Aker Offshore Wind AS ("AOW"), AH Tretten AS, a subsidiary of Aker Horizons ASA, and Aker Horizons ASA (the "Merger"). To facilitate the triangular Merger, Aker Horizons ASA will transfer all of its indirect shareholding in AOW from its subsidiary, Aker Renewable Power AS, to AH Tretten AS.

Aker Horizons ASA's indirect shareholding in AOW of approximately 51.02% will remain unchanged after completion of the transaction.

Please see the attached primary insider notifications for more details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.

Investor contact:

Tom Selwood, +44 (0)7743 502455, tom.selwood@akeroffshorewind.com

Media contact:

Maria Lanza Knudsen, +47 484 42 426, maria.knudsen@akeroffshorewind.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/aker-offshore-wind-as/i/2-dsc01413,c3031204 2-DSC01413 https://mb.cision.com/Public/20224/3535328/9644301670632024.pdf Appendix 1 - AOW PDMR notice

View original content:

SOURCE Aker Offshore Wind AS