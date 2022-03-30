Crypto.com is proud to partner with Cardlytics to provide up to 10% additional rewards for Crypto.com Visa cardholders in the US

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com Visa Cards, the world's most popular and most rewarding crypto-card program, will now offer even more rewards through a new partnership with Cardlytics , a cash-back rewards platform with hundreds of brands and retail partners.

Crypto.com (PRNewsfoto/Crypto.com) (PRNewswire)

Starting today, cardholders in the U.S. can earn up to 10 percent back in bonus rewards in addition to their existing Crypto.com Visa Card rewards. All U.S.-based cardholders are automatically enrolled in the program. The partnership with Cardlytics will give cardholders access to rewards at top retailers, including brands such as Adidas, Costco, H&M, Office Depot, Sam's Club and Shake Shack.

"Crypto.com Visa cards offer the most attractive cash-back rewards in the market. Adding Cardlytics-powered rewards on top of it will supercharge benefits for our users," said Joe Anzures, Crypto.com SVP & General Manager for North America. "We are looking forward to further driving adoption of cryptocurrency by helping our users unlock the value of their crypto for payments and earning rewards in crypto whenever they use their card."

According to a recent study by Crypto.com and WorldPay from FIS, 75 percent of Crypto.com customers want to purchase goods and services with cryptocurrency.

"We are very excited to work with an innovative partner like Crypto.com to provide meaningful rewards for their consumers," said Farrell Hudzik, EVP, Financial Institutions, Cardlytics. "This is an important area of growth as more consumers engage with crypto and we are thrilled to be a part of this emerging market."

The program is available to Crypto.com's U.S. Visa cardholders. To unlock the new rewards, no extra enrollment or action is needed. Crypto.com Visa cardholders can explore nearby and online offers from within their Crypto.com App, and simply use their cards. By doing so, they continue to be pioneers and be rewarded for the use of cryptocurrency in everyday life.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves over 10 million customers with the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency platform. Crypto.com is built on a foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO22301:2019, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks, as well as Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 compliance.

With over 4,000 people in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, Crypto.com is accelerating the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Find out more: https://crypto.com

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin, Detroit, and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com .

