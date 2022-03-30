InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory to Absorb Urine Leaks for Men (OCM-1480)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a caregiver and I thought there could be a neat and hygienic way to absorb any accidental urine leakage for male patients," said an inventor, from Costa Mesa, Calif., "so I invented the PEE POUCH. My design eliminates the need for bedridden individuals to wear an adult diaper or urine pad to prevent leakage."

The invention provides an effective way to absorb urine leaks for men. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using bulky urine pads. As a result, it helps to prevent embarrassing leaks, odors and stains and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and disposable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for males with bladder control issues and bedridden males. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCM-1480, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

