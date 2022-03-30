InventHelp Inventor Develops Pants for Individuals who Utilize Catheters (RHO-1301)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there should be a way to access a catheter without pulling down one's pants & underwear," said an inventor, from North Dinwiddie, Va., "so I invented the SUP10 SURVIVOR UNDER PRESSURE. My design saves time and it may eliminate the need for the services of a caregiver."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved pair of pants & underwear for individuals who utilize catheters. In doing so, it offers a faster way to access the area in question. As a result, it increases convenience and it eliminates the need for assistance and the use of incontinence. The invention features a discrete and reliable design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals who utilize urinary catheters. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RHO-1301, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp