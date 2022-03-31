Annual General Meeting in Castellum AB (publ)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum AB (publ) has held an Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 31 March 2022.

At the AGM the Board of Directors' proposal of a distribution of dividend of SEK 7.60 per share, distributed to the shareholders in four equal payments of SEK 1.90 per share, was confirmed. The record days for distribution were decided to be Monday, April 4, 2022, Thursday, June 30, 2022, Friday, September 30, 2022 and Friday, December 30, 2022.

The AGM decided to amend the Articles of Association in order to be able to use the alternatives provided by the Swedish Companies Act with regard to decisions on postal voting and the presence of third parties at general meetings. Furthermore, the AGM decided to amend the Articles of Association so that an Annual General Meeting, in addition to being able to be held in Gothenburg, also may be held in Stockholm.

The AGM decided that the Board of Directors shall consist of six members and decided to re-elect Per Berggren, Anna Kinberg Batra, Anna-Karin Celsing, Joacim Sjöberg and Rutger Arnhult as well as to elect Henrik Käll as members of the Board of Directors for the period up until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Per Berggren was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.



The AGM decided that the level of remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors shall be the following:

- The Chairman of the Board of Directors: SEK 1,075,000.

- Each of the other members of the Board of Directors: SEK 440,000.

- Chairman of the People Committee: SEK 100,000.

- Each of the other members of the People Committee: SEK 75,000.

- Chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 220,000.

- Each of the other members of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 105,000.

The AGM decided to elect Deloitte as auditor in Castellum until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2023. Deloitte has announced that Harald Jagner will continue as the main responsible auditor. It was decided that the auditor's fee shall be paid as per approved accounts.

The AGM decided to approve the Board of Directors' remuneration report.

The AGM adopted the Board of Directors' proposal regarding the guidelines for remun­era­tion to the executive management.

The AGM decided to authorise the Board, until the next AGM, to resolve on new share issues. Such new share issues may be resolved upon in order to completely or partially, finance any future real property investments and/or acquisitions of real property companies/businesses by issuing new shares as payment in connection with agreements on acquisition of real property, alternatively to raise capital for such investments and/or acquisitions.

The AGM decided to authorise the Board, until the next AGM, to resolve on acquisition and transfer of own shares. Such acquisition and transfer of own shares may be resolved upon in order to adapt the company's capital structure and be able to transfer own shares as payment or financing of real property investments and/or acquisitions of real property companies/businesses.

In order to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus shareholders have also had the opportunity to exercise their voting right at the Annual General Meeting by postal voting in accordance with temporary legislation.



