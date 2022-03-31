Athenix Body Sculpting Institute Patient and Social Media Influencer Grace Borst Prepares for Her First Fitness Competition as She Nears One Year Post Skin Removal Surgery

Nearly one year after her 360-degree tummy tuck procedure, YouTube and Instagram star Grace Borst prepares to show off her new physique at the OCB Southwest Showdown Competition in Tucson, AZ.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YouTube and Instagram star Grace Borst is ready to show off her figure on the big stage as she prepares for her first fitness competition after her surgery with Athenix Body Sculpting Institute, a leading aesthetic plastic surgery center on the west coast, almost one year ago. After losing over 110 pounds, Borst decided that she was ready to remove the excess loose skin that was holding her back from seeing the results of her hard work. She reached out to Athenix to perform its signature 360-degree tummy tuck.

"This was such a big decision to make and I'm 110% happy with how everything turned out! This decision changed my life," Borst recalls. "Before my tummy tuck, jump squats would hurt me because the extra skin would just be pulled on every time I'd land, and I would get rashes all the time. I am so happy I made the choice to go with Athenix. I am finally where I've always wanted my body to be at. I couldn't be any happier. I'm grateful for Athenix helping me feel my best and can't wait to hit the stage."

Renowned board-certified plastic surgeon and Chief Medical Officer at Athenix, Dr. Gavin Dry, performed the procedure on Borst in May 2021 where she had over 13 pounds of excess skin removed. Borst now heads to the big stage as she nears one-year post skin removal surgery. She's been training hard for the last 20 weeks in preparation for her debut at the OCB Southwest Showdown Competition.

Athenix Body Sculpting Institute's 360-degree tummy tuck procedure is ideal for patients with excess loose skin around the entirety of the mid-section. Intended to restore a firmer, slimmer, and more youthful profile in the abdominal area, the 360-degree tummy tuck procedure removes loose skin while tightening the muscle structure in the stomach area to restore a trim, firmer appearance.

