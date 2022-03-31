CITGO Enters 2022 With Strong Momentum

Profitable 4Q Marks Best Results Since 3Q 2019

HOUSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation today reported its 2021 fourth quarter and year-end financial results. For the fourth quarter of 2021, CITGO generated net income of $21 million, EBITDA1 of $236 million and adjusted EBITDA of $139 million, representing the strongest quarterly net income and EBITDA performance since the third quarter of 2019, prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company's overall financial and operational performance for the year were negatively affected by Winter Storm Uri, which forced a complete emergency shutdown of the Corpus Christi refinery for approximately two weeks, contributing to a significant first quarter loss of $(180) million. Given these headwinds, CITGO reported a net loss of approximately $(160) million and adjusted EBITDA of $557 million for the 2021 full year, both significantly improved over full year 2020 results. The improved results compared to 2020 were achieved despite the financial impacts of the storm and were primarily due to higher throughput volumes, higher margins and improved economics related to the pandemic.

"Winter Storm Uri was a significant obstacle for our Corpus Christi refinery and contributed to a challenging start to 2021," said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá, "yet we still achieved excellent reliability at our Lake Charles and Lemont refineries and were able to capture available margins as demand improved. We also set many production-related records and, at the same time, achieved our best-ever TRIR (total recordable incident rate) performance and second-best process safety performance since 2012. This is a real testament to the professionalism and commitment of our employees as they continued dealing with the ongoing effects of the pandemic and other operational challenges, such as the Colonial Pipeline interruption."

4Q and Full Year Highlights:

Financial

Refinery Throughput

Turnarounds and capital investments – Successfully executed the Lake Charles and Lemont planned turnarounds within budget and planned timeline, spending approximately $184 million in 2021 on turnaround and catalyst costs. Invested $200 million in capital projects: $100 million in Regulatory and HSE projects, $98 million in maintenance projects and $2 million in strategic projects.

Exports – 4Q exports increased to 167,000 bpd from 136,000 bpd in the prior quarter as Latin America continued to reopen. For full year 2021, exports averaged 134,000 bpd.

Operational excellence – Both the Lake Charles and Lemont refineries achieved records in safety and environmental performance, production, and plant reliability. The Corpus Christi refinery was negatively affected by Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 , yet achieved a light crude processing record and was also recognized for the second year in a row with the EPA's Energy Star Certification. Additionally, the terminals group was recognized by ILTA (International Liquids Terminal Association) for occupational safety performance.

1 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the reconciliation towards the end of this press release for more information. 2 See "General – Refinery EBITDA Estimate" for additional information regarding how we calculate and estimate Refinery EBITDA.

Governance and Leadership:

CITGO continued its focus on corporate governance and ethics throughout the year, led by the Company's first dedicated Ethics & Compliance Officer. Notable ethics and compliance related enhancements include launching the CITGO Code of Business Conduct and Ethics on the citgo.com website and deploying a new online Code of Business Conduct and Ethics training module.

The Company also continued to strengthen its management team. Shane Moser was named Vice President of Health, Safety & Environment; Mark Holstein was named General Counsel; Balvy Bhogal-Mitro was named Vice President Strategic and Corporate Planning; and Steve Scarpino was named Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer. Gina Coon, Corporate Treasurer, retired after 30 years of service.

"As the first quarter comes to a close, our industry is dealing with the effects of the recent events in Ukraine, which clearly illustrate the need for reliable, secure supply. We believe CITGO is well-positioned to continue being a reliable supplier of fuel products to the North American and Latin American markets," concluded Jordá.

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2020 Net income (loss) 21

(4)

(160)

(667) Plus (less)













Interest expense, including finance lease 64

58

240

207 Income tax expense (benefit) 6

(5)

(50)

(482) Depreciation and amortization 145

145

593

614 EBITDA 236

194

623

(328) Plus (less)













LIFO inventory permanent dip impact (100)

—

(100)

57 Hurricane Laura expenses, net of insurance recoveries —

4

12

29 Winter Storm Uri costs, net of insurance recoveries —

—

10

— Charitable contributions 3

2

6

9 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

6

3 Insurance litigation recovery – Athos —

—

—

(183) Litigation recovery - credit card interchange fees —

—

—

(19) Adjusted EBITDA 139

200

557

(432)

Some of the items affecting adjusted EBITDA during the periods shown above were:

LIFO permanent dip (2021 and 2020): We recorded approximately $100 million benefit and a $57 million loss in 2021 and 2020, respectively, as a result of selling prior year inventory layers at prices above and below cost, respectively.

Hurricane Laura expenses (2021 and 2020): We incurred approximately $30 million in repair costs, of which approximately $18 million were recovered through insurance in 2021. We incurred approximately $58 million in repair costs, of which approximately $29 million were recovered through insurance in 2020.

Winter Storm Uri expenses (2021): We incurred approximately $24 million in repair costs, of which approximately $14 million were recovered through insurance.

Insurance litigation recovery - Athos (2020): We recovered approximately $183 million in 2020 in insurance proceeds from the previously incurred costs related to a shipping incident in 2004.

Litigation recovery - credit card interchange fees (2020): Proceeds received from legal settlements.

Reconciliation of Refinery EBITDA Estimates to Consolidated EBITDA1 (unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2021

2020 Refinery EBITDA:













Lake Charles 164

72

293

(495) Corpus Christi 77

14

(17) (a) (62) Lemont 47

112

319

62 Total Refinery EBITDA Estimate 288

198

595

(495) Supply (14)

(10)

(12)

(24) Marketing 24

36

140

150 Lubes 9

5

30

17 Corporate and other (71)

(35)

(130) (b) 24 Consolidated EBITDA 236

194

623

(328)

(a) Corpus Christi's negative EBITDA of ($17), compared to positive EBITDA's in Lake Charles and Lemont in 2021, is primarily as a result of Winter Storm Uri. (b) Corporate and other negative EBITDA of approximately ($130) million in 2021 compared to a positive $24 million in 2020 was primarily due to the absence of Athos litigation recovery that was present in 2020.

1 See "General – Refinery EBITDA Estimate" on page 4 of this release for additional information regarding how we calculate and estimate Refinery EBITDA.

