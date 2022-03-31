Class Technologies Named Among Best Places to Work

Earns spot on Comparably's 2022 Best Places to Work in DC List

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Class Technologies Inc ., the company that is changing the way the world learns by adding teaching and learning tools to Zoom, has been named to Comparably's 2022 Best Places to Work in DC list. The annual award is based on reviews from current employees over the past 12 months.

"We are thrilled to receive the Best Places to Work in DC award," said Michael Chasen, founder and CEO of Class, who also founded Blackboard in D.C. and has lived in the area for the past 20 years. "Having a positive workplace culture has always been a top priority for me. As we continue on our mission to change the way the world learns, I am proud of this recognition and the support we are giving to over 200 Classmates we have globally."

Comparably's awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rate their employer throughout the year. Winners are determined through a series of 50+ structured and comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories, including: Work-Life Balance, Professional Development, Leadership, Compensation, and Perks and Benefits.

"The Best Places to Work in DC recognizes companies that employees have rated as excellent to work for," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Class' spot on the list is proof of the company's dedication to creating and maintaining a worthwhile workplace culture."

This isn't the first time Class has been recognized for its work. Class was also named to DC Inno's 2021 Startups to Watch list , which honors companies based in the D.C. area that are poised for growth and success.The company also recently achieved SOC2 compliance, and won awards from IMS Global, GSV, Tech Edvocate, EdTech Breakthrough, and Brandon Hall.

Class is proud to offer careers that provide purpose with an award-winning culture. Learn more and apply to a role today at class.com/careers .

About Class Technologies Inc.

Class is software developed by Class Technologies Inc., a company founded by education software pioneer Michael Chasen. Class is built on the Zoom platform and adds teaching and learning tools to teachers' workflow to make the virtual classroom feel like a real classroom. It helps teachers take attendance, hand out assignments, give a quiz or test, grade work, proctor exams, talk one-on-one with a student, and more. Class is headquartered in Washington, DC with staff around the world. Schedule a demo at class.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter at @WeAreClassTech.

Zoom is a trademark of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class Technologies Inc. and its product Class are not sponsored, endorsed, or otherwise affiliated with Zoom.

