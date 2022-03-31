CREATEON® ADDS DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD TO ITS LICENSING ROSTER ALONGSIDE INDUSTRY LEADERS LIKE SESAME STREET, DR. SEUSS AND THE WORLD OF ERIC CARLE

WHEELING, Ill., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateOn ®,the creation studio that transforms Magna-Tiles® into colorful and innovative playsets and collectibles for kids and grownups, has teamed up with Fred Rogers Productions and 9 Story Brands to bring the stories, characters, and visuals from the iconic Emmy® Award-winning Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood franchise to life through Magna-Tiles®.

"The Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood collection brings these fan-favorite characters to life through innovative designs, hands-on fun and the magic of play," said Steve Rosen, Vice President, CreateOn. "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Magna-Tile Structures help instill important developmental lessons through our unique method of storytelling which allows kids to more deeply interact with storylines by bringing them to life through creative building play."

The Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood collection by CreateOn will feature three designs:

'So Many Feelings' - engage in meaningful, hands-on learning opportunities to explore emotions by attaching different faces to the Daniel Tiger or Katerina Kittycat Magna-Tiles and mimic their facial expressions with the mirror tile!

'Goodnight, Daniel' - create good feelings and habits around bedtime when you build a night light, learn about bedtime routines, or build and explore Daniel Tiger's bungalow with the Goodnight Daniel Magna-Tile set

'Ride-Along Trolley' - get ready for an imaginative adventure when you hop on a Trolley and "ride along" with Daniel Tiger and his family and friends!

"Learning and hands-on play is such an important part of a child's development," said Kyra Halperin, Co-VP Consumer Products for 9 Story. "This collaboration with CreateOn offers preschoolers and families a new way of building and creating at-home learning opportunities with their favorite characters from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood."

"CreateOn will provide children with a new creative avenue for immersive Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood-themed play," said Matt Shiels, Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs, Fred Rogers Productions. "We're delighted to work with CreateOn, which provides innovative ways to inspire children and help them build key developmental skills."

Each of the three sets in this new collection features Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood characters on colorful, double-sided pieces that can be constructed over and over, in multiple configurations, allowing kids to strengthen their problem-solving and fine motor skills as they play. Sets are for children ages three and up and will be available this March on CreateOn.com and Amazon.com. Along with licensing partnerships with brands like Sesame Street, Dr. Seuss, the World of Eric Carle, The Beatles, and The Grateful Dead, CreateOn also produces its own proprietary series of Magna-Tiles Structures sets and customizable photo sets under the Photo Tiles brand name.

For more information, visit CreateOn.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook .

About CreateOn



We are a colorful creation studio where new, cool, fun products and experiences are made. Using our SuperColor® Technology, we bring you exciting creations by taking products and brands that everyone loves and reimagine them to create new experiences that provide hours of fun and learning. Launched in 2020 with a collaboration with Magna-Tiles® and The World of Eric Carle, we also offer our own collections of Magna-Tiles structures and customizable Magna-Tiles photo sets, and additional licensing partnerships with Sesame Street, Crayola, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, The Beatles, and more. All designs are printed in the USA, in our Illinois headquarters.

About 9 Story Brands



9 Story Brands is the dedicated brand management and consumer products division of 9 Story Media Group, a leading content creator, producer and distributor of kids and family focused intellectual property. 9 Story Brands builds international entertainment brands for kids, with expertise across creative, brand marketing and licensing. 9 Story Brands manage merchandising rights for top children's properties including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Clifford The Big Red Dog, Colorforms, Wild Kratts, Super Why! and Karma's World.

About Fred Rogers Productions



Fred Rogers Productions was founded by Fred Rogers in 1971 as the non-profit producer of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood for PBS. In the years that followed, it created hundreds of episodes of this much-loved program and extended Fred's values and approach to other efforts in promoting children's social, emotional, and behavioral health while supporting parents, caregivers, teachers, and other professionals in their work with children. Fred Rogers Productions continues to build on Fred's legacy in innovative ways through a wide variety of media and engages new generations of children and families with his timeless wisdom. The company's highly-rated children's series, including Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Peg + Cat, Odd Squad, and Through the Woods, have earned 30 Emmy® Awards among other important honors. Newly launched in 2021 on PBS KIDS is Donkey Hodie, the innovative puppet series inspired by characters from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood; and most recently Alma's Way, an animated series created by Sonia Manzano, known to generations of children and adults as "Maria" on Sesame Street. For more information, visit www.fredrogers.org or follow us on Twitter, Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

