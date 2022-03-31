Mathew S. Rosengart Receives Prestigious California Lawyer 'Attorney of the Year' Award

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mathew S. Rosengart, a shareholder in global law firm Greenber g Trauri g, LLP 's Los An g eles office , was named a 2022 California Lawyer "Attorney of the Year" by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal, which honors the state's top attorneys for their significant legal accomplishments and impact on public policy, law, and the profession over the past year.

Rosengart was also recently honored by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the leading litigators in Los Angeles who are "masters of their craft," "superb litigation specialists," and "the lawyers you want in your corner," while also being named one of the Top 100 attorneys in the state of California by the Daily Journal.

In addition to representing Britney Spears and helping free her from her 13-year conservatorship, Rosengart has served as lead counsel in numerous cases of national and international significance with a client list including A-list Hollywood talent such as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sean Penn, and Steven Spielberg, prominent film and television production companies, and corporations ranging from Verizon to Facebook. He has recently been recognized twice in The American Lawyer's Litigator of the Week column; been named Lawyer of the Year by Above the Law, Sports & Entertainment Trailblazer by The National Law Journal; and one of the top attorneys in the industry by Billboard. Rosengart has also been perennially recognized as one of the nation's leading litigators in media and entertainment by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter in their annual "Legal Impact" and Top 100 "Power Lawyer" Reports.

