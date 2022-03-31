NAIC Executive Committee Appoints Beth Dwyer to Financial Stability Oversight Council

Superintendent Dwyer to represent state insurance regulators nationally

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Committee of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) has appointed Beth Dwyer, Superintendent of Banking and Insurance for Rhode Island's Department of Business Regulation, to serve as NAIC members' representative on the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC). She will succeed recently retired Maine Bureau of Insurance Superintendent Eric Cioppa and will provide the Council with critical expertise and the perspective of state insurance regulators.

"Ensuring financial stability nationwide requires trust, clear communication, and close collaboration between the states and the federal government. Superintendent Dwyer has a proven track record, thorough knowledge of the regulatory landscape, and a tireless commitment to protecting consumers and markets, making her a great choice to help FSOC fulfill its mission," said NAIC President and Director of the Idaho Department of Insurance Dean L. Cameron.

Since taking office in January 2016, Superintendent Dwyer has served in several leadership capacities with the NAIC and is currently the vice chair of the Financial Condition (E) Committee, co-vice chair of the Climate and Resiliency (EX) Task Force, and secretary/treasurer of the National Insurance Producer Registry (NIPR) Board of Directors.

FSOC was created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The Council comprises ten voting members and five non-voting members and monitors the safety and stability of the nation's financial system, identifies risks to the system, and coordinates responses.

