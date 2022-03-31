SECOND ANNUAL FELLOWSHIP FOR MINORITY BUSINESS OWNERS LAUNCHES IN PITTSBURGH

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CASTUS Fellowship for Minority Business Owners is searching for the next cohort of entrepreneurial leaders in the Pittsburgh Area. The program's aim is to help local Minority Business Owners achieve their goals by providing access to financial and business advisory resources.

Last year, Kin of Duncan Founder, Jazmiere Bates, received the CASTUS Fellowship Award consisting of $5,000 grant funding and a Business Identity Workshop from CASTUS. "Visiting CASTUS wasn't your normal meeting because it was hands-on! I really enjoyed putting phrases together that sum up what my business stands for that I can use for much more than marketing such as, branding, grant applications, and website design."

The 2022 cohort of Fellows will have access to three workshops focusing on Legal, Finance, Marketing, Ecommerce, and Business Strategy led by local experts Frost Brown Todd LLC., Schneider Downs &Co., Inc., The Motherhood Inc., Responsival, and CASTUS. One winner will be selected to receive funding via the Fellowship Award grant.

Applications open April 1st. Businesses are eligible to apply if they are Minority Owned , have an established product or service that they are actively selling, and headquartered in the Greater Pittsburgh Area.

To apply for the 2022 Fellowship and stay informed on the latest information, visit www.castusglobal.com/castus-fellowship.

Contact Us: hello@castusglobal.com

