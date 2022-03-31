VAIO FILLS MARKET DEMAND FOR PREMIUM LAPTOPS

High-Performance Notebooks Equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core

Processors, Windows 11, and THX® Spatial Audio

Now Available!

VAIO IS READY TO STAY!

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The VAIO® FE Series is now available exclusively at Walmart.com in the U.S. VAIO, the premier Japanese computer brand known for exceptional quality notebooks equipped with the latest technology, launches laptops starting at an affordable $699. The FE Series offers the high-performance and superior quality consumers have come to expect from the VAIO brand for a fraction of the cost of comparable devices. The VAIO FE Series has an impressive, ultra-sleek design, and is built with state-of-the-art technology including 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, Microsoft Windows 11, and THX® Spatial Audio to provide unsurpassed performance and entertainment experiences.

(PRNewswire)

"We are very excited to introduce VAIO to more customers in the United States through the new distribution at Walmart. I hope our ingenious laptops will give exceptional performance and experience to our new customers," said Masaki Yamano, President & CEO of VAIO Corporation. "Bringing the VAIO FE Series to the US market makes premium notebooks more accessible to help meet the demand for high-performance laptops."

The VAIO FE Series is crafted to deliver maximum performance and a superior entertainment experience in a slim, portable design. Available in 14.1-inch and 15.6-inch screens, VAIO FE Series has Full HD anti-glare screens, wider viewing angles, and more vibrant colors with a crisp, clear display for impeccable picture quality. The VAIO FE Series notebooks come fully equipped with two 2W speakers, front-facing camera, fingerprint scanner, precision touchpad, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors and Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, the VAIO FE Series has unmatchable speeds, lightning-fast connections, outstanding performance, and stunning visuals.

"Intel is pleased to be a part of VAIO's product line available at Walmart.com," said Greg Cnossen, General Manager of Global Consumer Sales at Intel. "VAIO notebooks will be powered by the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Iris Xe graphics to deliver incredible performance and responsiveness for faster content creation, productivity, and faster speeds for gaming and entertainment."

Outfitted with Windows 11 Home for easy start up and smooth connections, the VAIO FE Series has added security, password-free unlocking, and Focus Assist to block notifications. VAIO FE laptops with Windows 11 Home also include Android App integration, Microsoft Photos, as well as the new Snap Groups and Snap Layouts to better organize apps and windows. Windows 11 Home integrates gaming with the Xbox Game Bar to instantly chat with friends, monitor performance, and take screen recordings.

"The extension of the VAIO FE series Windows 11 premium laptops into Walmart is an important milestone," said Linda Rendleman, VP of North American Device Partner Solution Sales at Microsoft Corp. "With the HD anti-glare screens, THX Spatial Audio and 10 hours of battery life, at a price point starting at $699, these devices are sure to delight our joint customers."

The VAIO FE Series brings entertainment to life with THX Spatial Audio, an unbelievable 3600 sound experience. THX Spatial Audio provides unparalleled immersive sound that puts users in the center of the action for all types of entertainment including gaming, TV Shows, movies, and music for an intensified soundscape and incredible realism.

"We are pleased to bring THX Spatial Audio to VAIO laptops, which are now available at Walmart.com," said Jason Fiber, chief operating officer, THX Ltd. "Not only will VAIO users be thrilled with their productivity, they will enjoy immersive, lifelike soundscapes when listening to music, gaming movies, and when streaming their favorite entertainment with THX Spatial Audio."

Future plans include a release of new VAIO devices at Walmart in June 2022 and an expansion into other US retail spaces.

VAIO FE products are sold and distributed by the VPU division of E&S International Enterprises, Inc., a Los Angeles based company who has worked with VAIO Corporation to license and distribute the products in the USA.

Related Websites:

For VAIO FE details: usa.vaio.com

VAIO Official Site: us.vaio.com

About VAIO

VAIO Corporation was established on July 1, 2014, spinning off from Sony's PC business. With management, development and manufacturing operations headquartered in Azumino City, Nagano, Japan (the birthplace of Sony VAIO models), VAIO Corporation embraces the past while innovating for the future. Building upon VAIO's rich history and "VAIO DNA", VAIO Corporation continues the storied tradition of building superior products which emphasize craftsmanship with beautiful styling. A deep understanding of its customer base has proven key VAIO Corporation's success. This approach is why VAIO Corporation is a leader in bringing technological innovation and design to its users everywhere.

"VAIO" and "VAIO logo" is a trademark of Sony Corporation. The use of the "VAIO" trademark is by the permission of and subject to license with VAIO Corporation.

Media Contact:

Shay Pantano

shay@socialhouse.com

212-731-9770

VAIO FE Series Laptops Available at Walmart.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VAIO