Bandai America Inc. & Bandai Namco Collectibles LLC Are Evolving With New Company Merger

IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai America Incorporated and Bandai Namco Collectibles LLC , two companies that have become synonymous with top-quality model kits, collectible figures, digital pets, playsets and more, are continuing to bring Fun For All into the Future with their latest merger. As leaders in the industry, BAI and BNC are combining forces to become Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai America Incorporated is an established leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's imaginative spirit as a manufacturer and master licensee of some of the most popular brands today. Bandai Namco Collectibles LLC is a leading distributor of high-quality, officially-licensed collectible, and hobby products from Asia. Both companies have always worked cohesively together, but the companies will now merge in a symbiotic way like never before.

"This company merger marks only the start of an exciting future for Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America as we continue to produce both existing and new products fans are hungry for," said Shu Takahara, COO of Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. "Joining forces will only make us more powerful as each company has unique strengths that will only accelerate with this union."

"We're incredibly excited for this merger," said Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. CEO Steve Fujimura. "Working together will give us an opportunity to not only expand the breadth of products we can offer to our fans and consumers alike, but also tap into new audiences as well."

Today marks the official start of the Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. merger, and the company is gearing up for a prolific new year, working together in unison to expand on their already well-received line of premium products and toys. To learn more, please visit www.bandai.com to see the beginning of the fun future Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. has in store.

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Dragon Ball®, Vital Hero, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

