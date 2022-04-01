Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group Announces New Director of Its Award-Winning Relocation Services

BEDFORD, N.H., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group has a new Director of Relocation Services to lead its highly-recognized relocation team.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group named Realogy Advantage Network Top 25 in 2022 (PRNewswire)

Diane Stuart was named Director of Relocation Services & Business Development this month, bringing nearly 25 years of experience as a licensed real estate agent and extensive expertise in relocation services. The Masiello Group's relocation department works with the highest ranking brokerages in the country to relocate corporate employees as they move in and out of New England.

"Diane is a proven agent and leader in the relocation field," said Chris Masiello, Chairman and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group. "We couldn't be more pleased she's taken this role to lead this important part of the Masiello business portfolio."

Stuart has been an agent with the Masiello Group for the past 22 years and a resident of New Hampshire for more than 30 years, giving her on-the-ground expertise and understanding of which communities will best fit families as when they move into New England. She has served as Closing Coordinator, Business Support Specialist, and Relocation Coordinator/Affinity Manager for The Masiello Group, building affinity relationships with organizations like AARP and Navy Federal Credit Union (NFCU).

"First and foremost, I hope to maintain the high level of service this award-winning department has consistently delivered," said Stuart. "The real estate market has grown hyper-competitive in recent years. By leveraging our deep experience in the New England real estate market and stand-out service, we can continue to meet the needs of our corporate relocation clients."

The Masiello Group has been widely recognized as a leader in relocation services, named a Top 25 Broker by Realogy Leads Group in 2022 for its excellent performance and customer satisfaction. This prestigious annual award honors the top 25 companies across the Realogy Advantage Network of more than 500 brokerages nationwide. Award criteria are based on rigorous scoring and success in a variety of performance metrics surrounding customer satisfaction.

Since 2012, The Masiello Group has received 19 awards for its relocation services from organizations such as the Cartus Broker Network, RealTrends 500, AIRES Broker Network, and USAA.

About The Masiello Group

With 36 offices throughout Northern New England, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group is the largest real estate firm north of Boston and is the only company in the region to offer a complete spectrum of home services, including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner insurance, and relocation services. The Masiello Group was recently named a Top 25 Broker by Realogy Leads Group in recognition of its excellent performance and customer satisfaction. In January 2022, Swanepoel Power 200 recognized Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Masiello as one of the most influential leaders in the residential real estate industry. Visit www.masiello.com.

Diane Stuart, Director of Relocation Services, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group (PRNewswire)

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Masiello Group is Northern New England's #1 Real Estate Firm (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Better Homes and Garden Real Estate The Masiello Group