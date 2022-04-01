E7 Solutions Launches $7,000 Scholarship to Support Education in Tech

Deadline to Apply is April 15, 2022

TROY, MIich., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E7 Solutions has announced a scholarship of $7,000 to be awarded to a qualified high school senior or higher or undergrad student pursuing a technology-related field of study.

E7 Solutions is represented by its team through core values built on creativity, drive, authenticity, curiosity, and most importantly, working together. It's important that we present ourselves to each other, our clients, and our partners in a way that demonstrates these values.

We are a team that strongly believes in the significance of education and understands the hard work, dedication, and financial burden involved in earning a degree.

To be considered for the award, you must meet these qualifications:

Be a high school senior with a 3.0 GPA or higher OR an undergrad student with a 3.5 GPA or higher

In need of financial support

Pursuing an IT-related degree

The deadline to submit your application is April 15, 2022. The winner of the scholarship will be announced in May 2022. Apply today at https://www.e7solutions.com/scholarship.

About E7 Solutions

As an Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, E7 Solution's mission is to enhance the velocity of information for our clients, so they can deliver their best and most meaningful work. For three consecutive years, we have been recognized by Atlassian for our performance using best practices and a proven methodology that delivers outstanding results to our clients: 2020 Partner of the Year Cloud Services, 2019 Partner of the Year Cloud, and 2018 Rising Star.

Contact: (248) 606-4612, sarah.kozubiak@e7solutions.com

