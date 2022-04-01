More Than 11 Million Americans Suffer from Long COVID Symptoms; Using Smart Meter's iPulseOx®, the World's First Cellular Pulse Oximeter, Can Help Track Their Oxygen Saturation Levels in Real Time

Hundreds of healthcare professionals at HIMSS were impressed with our 4/5G cellular-connected devices that utilize the AT&T IoT Network for fast and reliable data transmission

TAMPA, Fla., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter , continues to lead the way in remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions, helping RPM providers deliver disease and condition specific products and services to healthcare providers. The iPulseOx® is an immediate way in which RPM companies can support caring for the growing number of patients afflicted with Long COVID. During the recent HIMSS Show, Smart Meter received overwhelming support for the iPulseOx and its entire line of cellular-enabled physiologic monitoring devices from healthcare systems, physician practices, IT professionals and payors from around the globe.

For many healthcare professionals, HIMSS was an opportunity to find resources to help them continue to navigate in a COVID-19 world. It is now estimated that 111 million Americans suffer from Long COVID symptoms, which may include shortness of breath. One study2 of post-COVID survivors revealed that "23.5 percent had significant impairment of diffusion capacity abnormality of lung function."

"As the remote patient monitoring sector is evolving into more areas of chronic care management, Smart Meter continues to lead the way with its data and devices," said Casey Pittock, CEO of Smart Meter. "Our cellular devices, robust data and consistent commitment to helping our partners succeed have led to incredible growth and our ability to develop cutting-edge technology, like the iPulseOx."

Smart Meter's iPulseOx is the perfect device for providers who want to track a patient's oxygen saturation level in real-time. The iPulseOx transmits across a 4/5G tunnel, using AT&T IoT technology that provides reliable and secure delivery of a patient's oxygen saturation levels immediately after testing so healthcare providers can see trends and make appropriate changes to a patient's care plan. The data can be viewed in Smart Meter's portals for patients and providers or can be integrated into almost any remote patient monitoring software or electronic health record software.

The iPulseOx is small and lightweight and comes with a carrying pouch and a lanyard to help prevent patients from misplacing it. In addition, the iPulseOx is easy for anyone to use because there are no wires and all it takes is for the patient to turn the device on and to properly insert their finger to receive immediate results.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the leading supplier of cellular-enabled virtual care technologies that include the iGlucose, iBloodPressure, iPulseOx, iScale, and SmartRPM cloud platform, as well as data, and services. Now serving more than 100,000 patients, Smart Meter's remote patient monitoring solutions are recognized as the standard for the RPM industry and are regarded for their high patient retention and satisfaction. The unique combination of reliable health data, patient-friendly devices, and platform integrations enable and enhance RPM, CCM, Employee Wellness, Population Health, and Telehealth programs for more than 300 RPM distribution partners across the United States. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com

1 Estimates of Americans with long COVID-19, per state (beckershospitalreview.com)

2 Long-term COVID-19 effects on pulmonary function, exercise capacity, and health status - PMC (nih.gov)

