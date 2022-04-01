Right Time Group of Companies Acquires Wardlaw Heating and Cooling

Leading Canadian HVAC Provider Continues to Grow its National Footprint

ST. CATHARINES, ON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Time Group of Companies ("Right Time" or the "Company") is continuing its national growth with the acquisition of Wardlaw Heating and Cooling. Founded in 1981, Wardlaw Heating and Cooling is a leading installer and service provider for heating, air conditioning and air quality equipment in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Management and employees of the company will join the Right Time team and continue to serve their customers and community. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Named 2020 Employer of the Year by the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce and winner of the Sault Star's Reader's Choice Best HVAC Company 2016 - 2021, Wardlaw is the fourteenth acquisition completed by Right Time. "We're excited to welcome the Wardlaw team to the Right Time family," said Right Time CEO Craig Goettler. "Greg Wardlaw and Kelly Jackson have built an exceptional business and strong reputation within the Algoma District. Right Time is committed to delivering the premium service and brand promise that the Wardlaw name is known for."

"We are proud of the company we have built and our commitment to the community we have served for the past 40 years," said co-owner Greg Wardlaw. "We chose Right Time because they have a great reputation for integrating and optimizing local HVAC businesses while maintaining the company's local brand and reputation, which we believe will benefit both our dedicated team and customers. We are looking forward to Wardlaw's continued success and growth with Right Time."

Right Time is continuously looking to add new residential HVAC and home services locations to its existing network in Canada. Interested owners are encouraged to contact Curtis Budgell at the coordinates below or visit the website to request more information.

Right Time is majority-owned by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

About Right Time

Right Time is the leading Canadian independent heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") contractor focused on the residential market. Right Time now operates out of 19 locations in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia with over 1000 employees, and provides preventative maintenance programs, repairs, and replacements of household HVAC units. For more information, please visit www.right-time.ca.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. The firm has managed over $8.3 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $300 million in portfolio companies with enterprise values ranging from approximately $100 million to $600 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

