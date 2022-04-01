Sanctuary Wealth Expands Latin American Client Base With Addition of Fuentes Hondermann Wealth Management

Miami-based team brings more than 90 years cumulative experience in advising international clients along with $250 million in AUM from Morgan Stanley

MIAMI, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes Fuentes Hondermann Wealth Management, the latest internationally-focused team to join the partnered independence network. Based in Sanctuary's Miami office, the three-person team with $250 million in client assets under management was previously affiliated with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and consists of Managing Director, Senior Wealth Advisor Luis Fuentes, Executive Director, Senior Wealth Advisor Rosario Hondermann, and Executive Director, Senior Wealth Advisor Chris Fuentes.

(PRNewsfoto/Sanctuary Wealth) (PRNewswire)

"Three years ago, when Vince Fertitta joined us as President of Sanctuary Wealth, he stressed to me the demand for alternatives from US based financial advisors serving international clients. Over the years, much of the wealth management industry has appeared to lose interest in serving clients with cross border interests, making life much more difficult for advisors like Luis, Rosario and Chris who have devoted their careers to serving this important clientele," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We created Sanctuary Global specifically as a platform for teams who provide wealth management services to a mix of high-net-worth domestic and international clients. Wealth is a global phenomenon and Sanctuary is committed to serving every aspect of the wealth management universe."

The principals at Fuentes Hondermann Wealth Management estimate their business as being about 30% from US clients and 70% international with a concentration in the Argentina/Uruguay region as well as Mexico. The three partners have been together as a team for more than 25 years, first with Merrill Lynch and then, starting in 2012, with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management before deciding that independence offered the most benefits to their clients.

"When we decided to declare our independence, we looked around the industry at both large platforms and boutique firms, but none of them aligned with our needs the way Sanctuary Wealth does," explained Luis Fuentes, Managing Director, Senior Wealth Advisor at Fuentes Hondermann Wealth Management. "Sanctuary gives us the freedom and flexibility to run our business in a way that provides the maximum benefit to our clients backed with the support and resources of a much larger organization. While we are the owners of our business, we are also part of a global company which understands the unique situation of our clients."

Luis Fuentes, the senior member of the team, was born in Havana, Cuba and spent 41 years of his career with Merrill Lynch as an international financial advisor, leading and mentoring various teams during his tenure, and serving wealthy families and institutions in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. He is a graduate of the University of Miami with a degree in Business Administration and majors in Finance, Economics and Marketing, and has also completed studies in Portfolio Modern Theory & Risk and Wealth Planning at the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania.

A wealth manager for more than 20 years, Rosario Hondermann holds degrees in both law and political science from Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos in Lima, Peru. Although born in Lima, she has lived in Miami, Florida with her family for more than 30 years and provides financial solutions and advice to high-net-worth clients and institutions in Latin America, Europe, and the United States.

With more than 25 years of experience as an international financial advisor, Chris Fuentes started his career in 1998 after graduating from the University of Miami, School of Business Administration. Chris specializes in the creation and implementation of global portfolio strategies and asset allocation and like his partners is fluent in Spanish and English.

"I moved to Miami 15 months ago to establish our presence in this important hub for international wealth management and to accelerate completion of our global platform. I am excited to welcome Fuentes Hondermann Wealth Management as our newest partners here in Miami. Luis Fuentes has over 50 years of experience serving international clients and is highly respected as one of the pioneers of the global business," said Robert Walter, Co-President of Sanctuary Wealth. "We've built a platform that gives them the resources they need to serve clients worldwide and a collaborative culture that backs entrepreneurial freedom with teamwork and support. We look forward to helping them take their business to the next level."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms across 23 states with over $20.0 billion in assets under advisement. The Sanctuary Wealth Group includes the fully owned subsidiaries Sanctuary Advisors, a registered investment adviser, and the broker-dealer Sanctuary Securities, as well as Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Tax and Family Office.

CONTACT: Michaela Morales

JConnelly

973 224 7152

mmorales@jconnelly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sanctuary Wealth