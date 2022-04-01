Tatu City flies Kenyan diaspora home from anywhere in the world

TATU CITY, Kenya, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tatu City, the 5,000-acre new city on Nairobi's doorstep, will fly a lucky Kenyan diaspora raffle winner home from any location in the world. Entry into the raffle is free and open to any Kenyan living outside the country aged 18 and older. As an added bonus, the winner can invite a friend or family member to fly home as their companion.

Olympian and World Champion runner Lornah Kipligat at Tatu City (PRNewswire)

Called "Fly Me Home!", the raffle will accept entries from 1 April through 30 June 2022. The draw will be shown live on Tatu City's social media channels on 1 July 2022.

Launching the "Fly Me Home!" campaign, Olympian and World Champion runner Lornah Kiplagat, a Tatu City resident and the new city's Health & Wellness Ambassador, said: "Tatu City is proud to support Kenyan diaspora and the incredibly important role they play in our country's economic development. The controlled neighbourhoods of Tatu City have long attracted members of the diaspora looking for a serene, secure and rapidly appreciating real estate investment back home in Kenya, and we are pleased to make their return even easier, from any location in the world!"

Located just 30 minutes from Central Nairobi, Tatu City has two schools – Crawford International and Nova Pioneer – which educate more than 3,000 students daily, thousands of apartments and single dwelling homes in Kijani Ridge, the city's premier residential neighbourhood. Roast by Carnivore, a restaurant by Tamarind Group, the country's leading hospitality operator, opened in November 2021 at the entrance to Tatu City.

Tatu City represents a new way of living and thinking for all Kenyans, creating a unique live, work and play environment that is free from traffic congestion and long-distance commuting.

Kenya's first operational Special Economic Zone, Tatu City has welcomed more than 60 companies to its business-friendly location, including Dormans, Copia, Cooper K-Brands, Chandaria Industries, Maxxam, Kim-Fay, Twiga Foods, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Friendship Group, Davis & Shirtliff and KWAL.

Registration for the raffle and Terms & Conditions are found on tatucity.com/flymehome. The raffle is licensed by the Betting Control and Licensing Board of Kenya.

